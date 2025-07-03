‘Hyderabad Matters Most To Me’

Where is home now – Hyd or Mumbai?

I never ever thought that I would spend so much time in Mumbai, but the city is definitely starting to grow on me, and I’m very proud to be able to shuttle between Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. These three cities matter a lot to me. But if you ask me to pick one of them, it would have to be Hyderabad.

You seem to be signing less films

You will hear some big announcements from me soon. However, I must tell you, I’ve taken myself out of the race. I think I only want to be a part of passion projects, projects that I truly, truly believe in. I know that there was a point of time when, if I didn’t have, like, three movies releasing in a year, I would feel like I'm a failure; but I do believe that I have taken myself out of the race and only if I feel absolutely passionate about something and it gives me sleepless nights worrying how I’m going to crack this role, how I’m going to take this challenge up, only then will I get involved with a film project.

That resistance to good money and screen exposure require a lot of guts, doesn’t it?

Unless it’s giving me sleepless nights, I’m not going to do a film or any role, be it in films or in business, or anything for that matter. Unless I’m extremely passionate about it, I’m not going to do it.

What brought on this all-new version of Samantha?

I have decided to take more care of my health. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m passionate about health and wellness and speak about it and engage in activities around it whenever possible. Growing up, I was always focused on studying, like most Indian children were. I never ever picked up a sport, never picked up a racket, and I always regretted not doing that. While growing up I didn’t learn much of the sportsman qualities like gracefully losing, resilience, fighting back, all of the good qualities. You always thought that if you can’t come first, then don’t participate. According to WHO statistics, almost 50 percent of Indian adults do not fit the basic requirement of physical fitness and I think that those statistics are scary because they translate into obesity, diabetes, mental health issues.

You have an amazing following among young girls and kids. Are you aware that so many look up to you?

I’m truly grateful to have such amazing people around me who really care and I think it’s their blessings and prayers that keep me going. I’m truly grateful for it and I’m feeling very good and I believe that the best is yet to come.

Has your medical condition been completely cured?

Um, no, I haven’t fully gone into remission but I’m a lot, lot, lot better. The episodes don’t happen too often. They are far apart from each other. Earlier, it was a lot more to deal with, but now it is a lot easier and I know the triggers. I know when it’s coming so I’m better prepared.

Thank God! You didn’t deserve this. You are one of the kindest people in the Indian entertainment industry.

I have thought about this. When I was very ill I did ask this question a lot – ‘Why me? What did I do?’ But now I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way because I’m proud of my resilience.

As you should be!

Earlier, I’d never said I was proud of myself. I have always been uncomfortable with compliments… always insecure… I was filled with self-doubt. It has taken a lot for me to be able to stand here today and tell you that I am proud of myself and I don’t think I would have been able to get here without everything that life threw at me.