A.R. Rahman’s concerts are not just performances — they feel personal, emotional, and deeply musical. As he returns to Hyderabad on November 8, 2025, the legendary composer opens up about performing in the city again, the legendary composer reflects on his creative rhythm, his connection to Telugu cinema, and why live music still excites him.

“The set has been carefully arranged for nonstop excitement,” says Rahman adding, “It’s a lineup we’ve refined across more than twenty shows — and now it’s coming to Hyderabad with fresh energy. We’re proud of it. I think Hyderabad is going to enjoy this one.”

Rahman shares a soft spot for the city. “I grew up playing for Telugu movies,” he recalls. “From my early work in 1993 and 1994 to Ye Maaye Chesave and recent collaborations with Ram Charan — it’s a full-circle moment. We have a lot of Telugu songs now; it’s an exciting phase.”

Always moving forward

Even with decades of classics behind him, he keeps moving forward. “I don’t have time to revisit old compositions,” he says with a smile. “But I’m experimenting — remixing classics like Roja in Atmos. It’s cool.”

For Rahman, music transcends borders. “Music is global — it passes from soul to soul. Nobody knows what language someone’s listening to; it’s about emotion, newness, and clarity more than anything else.”

A show built on connection

This is his second show in a row with Hyderabad Talkies, produced with Eva Live and Xora. And the focus, he explains, is simple: connection.

“Over the years, we’ve reduced the gimmicks and gone back to a one-to-one relationship with the music — the harmony, the vibe, the stops and starts.”

He won’t reveal much else — but he hints at surprises. “There are many surprises — one song is disguised in a clever way,” he says. “Hyderabad is going to really enjoy this one.”“What audiences seek is a real, emotional connection”

‘What people really want is emotion’

Rahman has been watching Hyderabad’s music scene grow fast. “It’s a very interesting phase,” he says. “Live music is becoming more exciting. People are turning up in thousands for concerts, which shows how much they value that human, community connection with artists.”

On technology’s rapid rise in music, he stays grounded. “There is so much happening right now with AI-generated music flooding the space, it’s sometimes hard to distinguish what’s real and what’s not.” But he believes live performance wins every time. “It’s encouraging to see audiences coming together for live shows. It defeats any insecurity about AI or generative music, because what people truly crave is that real, emotional exchange.”

On guiding the next generation

And when it comes to his son Aamin, Rahman makes no exceptions. “Aamin doesn’t get any special treatment. If anyone makes a mistake, we rehearse, and it’s the same with him. Initially, he took feedback quite personally, but now he understands that even I can make mistakes. It’s part of the process for every artist.” He adds with pride, “It’s nice to see him evolve and become broader minded in accepting the challenges. And people are loving him.”

A big stage, a big moment

Hyderabad Talkies founder Sainath Goud Malkapuram shares the excitement. “Our vision has always been to bring world-class musical experiences to our audiences. This year has truly been a landmark for us — we hosted M.M. Keeravani earlier, and bringing A.R. Rahman to the city for the second time feels like a proud and special moment.