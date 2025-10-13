Huma Qureshi on the Return of ‘Maharani’

OTT series Maharani has been the lone highlight of Huma Qureshi’s career in recent years – and Season 4 of the popular programme, in which she plays a character based on former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, will begin streaming from November 7.

In Maharani, Huma creates a woman who is at once street-wise and parliament-foolish but possesses the moral wherewithal to tell right from wrong. Huma’s Rani Bharati runs an expose that transforms her into a neo-Joan of Arc, a woman who cares deeply for the truth. Huma, who has played characters as diverse as famous chef Tarla Dalal and Deepa Mehta’s Leila, elevates Rani into a kind of feminist firebrand without rendering her unbelievably noble.

Says Huma, “Rani Bharti’s journey has always been about defying odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar’s political ground. Now, she enters the nation’s toughest battlefield. It’s the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness her evolution.”