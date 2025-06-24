Huge Blow To Sam As ‘Rakt Brahmand’ shelved

Encountered yet another professional setback. After the sequel to her spy series Citadel: Hunny Bunny was formally shelved, her ambitious project Rakht Brahmand now faces an uncertain future.

Industry sources confirm that financial mismanagement has jeopardized the production. Speculation is rife that the show has been halted and may never see the light of day.

As these reports gained traction, directors Raj and DK issued a statement in an attempt to defuse concerns. “This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules. We’ve completed most of the indoor talkie portions and are now prepping for the next big schedule, which will be largely outdoors and action-heavy. The plan is to wait for the rains to clear to secure a suitable filming window. We also need lush greenery for this period piece, so we’re preparing for the next big action schedule,” they said.

However, a source close to the production revealed, “Though they’ve completed the first schedule and shot some important scenes, there has been no progress since January. So honestly, it’s hard to say.”

