Hrithik Signs Saba In His First Independent Production

Saba Azad, who earned widespread praise for her performance in Songs of Glory, is set to star in Hrithik Roshan’s first independent production under his newly launched banner, HRX Films. The series, directed by Ajitpal Singh — acclaimed for the brilliant Tabbar — also features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Alaya F in pivotal roles. While the title remains under wraps, industry buzz suggests that the series will be a thriller.



