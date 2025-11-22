Hrithik Jokes on ‘War 2’ Failure

Hrithik Roshan has finally reacted to the underwhelming performance of War 2, and he chose humour to address it. The actor attended a launch event at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena, where he playfully addressed the film’s box office fate.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released on August 14 but failed to meet expectations despite major hype. While welcoming him on stage, the event host praised Hrithik as a “global icon,” prompting loud cheers from the audience. Hrithik responded with a smile, saying, “That’s very kind of you. You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love. Thank you.”

The actor later delighted fans by performing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000).