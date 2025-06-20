How Indian Cricketers Channel Yoga Spirit

Suresh Raina:

“Unite mind & body”

On June 21, 2021, Raina tweeted:

“On this International Day of Yoga, let’s indulge in the harmony of nature—uniting mind and body, thoughts and actions… Involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being.”

His message reflects a growing understanding of yoga as a tool for discipline and mental clarity.

Virender Sehwag:

“The poses are my prayers”

Known for his fearless batting, Sehwag revealed his reflective side with this post:

“Standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers. Yoga and meditation are among India’s greatest gifts to the world.”

His words capture the spiritual grace that connects the stillness of yoga to the intensity of sport.

VVS Laxman:

“Adds years to life”

The ever-elegant Laxman shared this timeless thought:

“Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.”

Fans who watched him bat with calm under pressure may now see where that composure stems from.

Pragyan Ojha:

“Still trying to get it right”

Ojha’s honest post struck a relatable note:

“We must add a little bit of yoga in our daily routine. Still trying hard to get it right.”

Even seasoned athletes remain humble students of the practice—reminding us that progress matters more than perfection.