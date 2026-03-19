HOW I KEEP HEALTHY: Running on Precision

For Dr Kishor Kumar, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Medicover Hospital, fitness is not a lifestyle trend, it is a professional discipline. In a field where every decision demands precision and every movement carries consequence, physical endurance and mental clarity are as critical as surgical skill.

As a neurosurgeon, his work requires prolonged hours of intense focus, steady hands, and unwavering concentration. “To meet these demands, I follow a structured routine that includes running marathons and half marathons, along with regular workouts and cycling, ensuring I stay active at least three to four times a week to sustain both stamina and cognitive sharpness,” says Dr Kumar.

“Maintaining optimal physical and mental fitness is a professional necessity,” he adds. “Running, in particular, forms the cornerstone of my regimen. Aerobic exercise improves cerebral blood flow, ensuring the brain receives a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients. This supports neuronal function and promotes neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganise and form new neural connections.”

From a clinical perspective, the advantages of running extend well beyond personal fitness. “Regular physical activity reduces the risk of neurological conditions such as stroke, neurodegenerative disorders, and chronic pain syndromes. It also stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, helping regulate mood and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression,” he says. These are challenges commonly seen in neurological patients, making exercise an important complement to treatment.

For Dr Kumar, endurance events are about building resilience that carries into the operating room. “Endurance training builds physical resilience and mental discipline, both essential in high-pressure environments. Cardiovascular health, closely linked to brain function, also improves with consistent running, reducing risks such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.”

Equally significant is the impact on mental well-being. Long-distance running demands discipline, consistency, and perseverance, qualities that mirror the demands of neurosurgery. “Running allows me to step away, recalibrate, and return with clarity,” he notes.

While running remains central, his routine is balanced with strength training and cycling. “Strength training supports endurance for long hours in the operating room, while cycling provides a low-impact cardiovascular alternative. This combination ensures overall fitness while minimising the risk of injury,” he says.

Beyond personal benefit, Dr Kumar believes doctors must lead by example. “When patients see their doctor prioritising fitness, it reinforces the importance of a healthy lifestyle and encourages them to adopt similar habits.”

In an age where preventive health is gaining ground, this example becomes an extension of patient care. Regular physical activity, he emphasises, remains one of the simplest and most effective strategies for long-term well-being.