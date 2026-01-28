How I Keep Healthy: A Prescription for Himself

In paediatric clinics, conversations often centre on growth charts and balanced diets. For Dr Rishivardhan Reddy, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, those conversations eventually turned inward—prompting a personal reckoning with health, balance and sustainability.

A Personal Wake-Up Call

For years, he advised parents on nutrition and healthy habits. “About a year ago, I realised I needed to look at my own health,” he says. At 93 kilos and feeling drained most days, the warning signs were hard to ignore. “I knew something had to change—not just for me, but because I believe doctors should lead by example.”

Choosing Sustainability Over Speed

Rather than quick fixes, he chose consistency. “I didn’t want a crash diet or an extreme routine,” he explains. “I wanted something realistic.” Over time, those small, steady changes led to a 15-kilo weight loss—and a noticeable shift in energy and focus. “I felt more present at work and at home.”

Rethinking Food, Not Eliminating It

The change began with awareness. “I started by tracking what I ate and creating a small calorie deficit—around 500 calories a day,” he says. Importantly, nothing was forbidden. “I still enjoy desserts occasionally, but I eat them mindfully, without guilt. Sustainability matters more than perfection.”

The Healthy Plate Principle

Structure helped simplify decisions. “Half my plate is vegetables and fibre, one quarter lean protein, and the rest complex carbohydrates,” he explains. Refined sugars and processed foods were reduced gradually, replaced with smarter options that fit seamlessly into daily life. “No strict rules—just better choices.”

Movement Beyond the Gym

Exercise soon became routine. “I go to the gym three to four times a week, focusing on strength training and cardio,” he says, noting the importance of preserving muscle while losing weight. Staying active throughout the day, he adds, matters just as much as structured workouts.

Health That Begins at Home

Some of his most meaningful movement happens off the treadmill. “Playing and dancing with my child every day keeps me active and brings a lot of joy,” he says. As a paediatrician, he sees this as vital. “Shared activity plays a big role in a child’s physical and emotional development.”