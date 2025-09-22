‘Homebound Is A Meaningful And Deserving Film’

Ishaan Khatter discusses Homebound — India’s entry for the 98th Oscars — the complexities of his role and the satisfaction he got from being part of the story of how a childhood friendship between two boys sustains despite odds.

I’m thrilled. Even if I hadn’t been part of this film, I’d still be a champion of this subject and Neeraj’s beautiful craft. I think it’s a deserving film and I hope we can take it to an even bigger stage from here.I think ‘how long’ is relative but it took a while to find a filmmaker who truly saw me as an actor and gave me a role to channel my abilities. He pushed me in a way only Majidi has before. There’s only one Neeraj Ghaywan, and I’m grateful to be part of this meaningful, deeply intentional work.Karan Johar Sir was the one who called me first to tell me there is a very special film he’s making with Neeraj. When I read the script, I realised how relevan and beautifully written it was. I knew that Shoaib was not a unidimensional part and it was easily the most challenging part I’ve been offered in my career.Neeraj is a magician, but a methodical one. He never shied away from raising the stakes, challenging me at every level. He understood the depth of the character and pushed me to fully immerse myself, not just rely on craft. It was a blessing, and I finally achieved what I had long desired.It was all so useful. I’ve always preferred shooting on location. It gives an unmistakable sense of reality to the film and performances. But it was challenging. Only the highway was punishing I would say, I’ll leave why to the readers’ imagination.