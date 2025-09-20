‘Homebound’ Chosen As India’s Oscar Entry

Neeraj Ghaya-wan’s Home-bound has been officially selected as India’s entry for the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The drama, which also features Vishal Jethwa, premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes this year and won second runner-up for the International People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Expressing his gratitude, Ghayawan said, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.”

The selection has been widely praised in the industry.

Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself.”

— Janhvi Kapoor

We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. Neeraj Ghayawan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

— Karan Johar