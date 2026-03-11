Homebound, Black Warrant Lead Critics’ Choice Nominations

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is leading with six nominations in the Feature Films section of the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards. And Black Warrant from Applause Entertainment is ahead in the web series list with seven.

Several other truly outstanding performances, films and series of the past year have also found favour. However, Chhaava, Saiyaara and Dhurandhar are not among the nominees.

The snub to Dhurandhar comes as a shock only to outsiders. Those in the know are aware that the Dhurandhar team has taken a collective decision to not attend any awards function except the National Awards. And the unwritten rule is, ‘If you don’t attend, you don’t get awards.’