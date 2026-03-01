Holy Moly, It’s Holi

Holi’s delightful cuisine is all about the delectable dishes that reflect the festival’s vibrant essence. When playing Holi with friends and family, it’s also the time to indulge in delicious chaats and sweet halwas.





Variety Of Chaats

Chaats are popular across India, and people of all ages enjoy the spicy, crunchy street food. “From Delhi's Aloo Tikki Chaat, Dahi Bhalla to Tokri Chaat in Lucknow, from Sev Puri and Behl in Mumbai to Banarasi Tamar Chaat to Gugni Chaat in Kolkata, the variety is amazing. In Rajasthan, Jaipur’s onion Kachori appears dressed as a chaat with curd and chutneys. In Ahmedabad, Ghughra Chaat is linked to its vibrant culture and Chole Chaat, from Punjab, etc., reflects how India’s chaat culture is wonderfully diverse,” states Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert & Chef Consultant.

Let’s Chaat this Holi

Chaats are woven into India’s celebratory food culture. “Especially during Holi, people enjoy tangy spicy Chaats, so Chaat boards are now popular for Holi parties. The festival is all about colours, flavours, and shared joy qualities that Chaats naturally embody. Chaat boards encourage interaction, variety, and indulgence, allowing guests to mix, match, and enjoy flavours just the way they like, much like the spirit of Holi itself,” says Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

Chaats have evolved from bustling street corners to restaurant menus. “Today’s diners seek nourishment, and chefs are adding baked elements, fresh ingredients, and balanced portions make them relevant for modern, conscious diners.” Adds Chef Anshul.

“Roasted makhana, baked papdi and multigrain khakhra, millet papdis are also being used as crunchy elements. The idea is to retain texture without excessive cooking oil. Chaats are being reimagined with protein-rich boiled legumes such as black chana and rajma,” says Chef Reetu.

Thandai Time

The traditional thandai drink is a must-have on Holi. Chef Aman Choudhary, CYK Hospitalities, says, “Thandai flavour now extends beyond its usual glass serving. The Thandai spice aromatic mix with fennel, pepper, cardamom and rose creates complex and deep flavour profiles even of desserts. The different cooking methods of halwas and laddus offer opportunities for amazing culinary creations. The warm desserts with cooling thandai spices create a contrast that makes these dessert styles popular. Thandai Rose Badam Halwa is one such example that reflects festive traditions, and it is a warm, comforting dessert. Festive halwas are also being made with jaggery and dates to make them healthier”

Halwa Festival Mode

Holi is not only splashed with colours, but it is also savoured in flavours. Halwas are rooted in memories of festivals and family warmth. “Fruits, vegetables, grains and savoury ingredients are finding expression on modern dessert menus. Pineapple halwa adds natural brightness, beetroot lends a jewel-like hue, while sweet potato and Pumpkin create creamy, sweet variations with less added sugar. Black carrot and bottle gourd, halwa honour seasonal produce. Mirch ka halwa surprises with mild green chillies cooked to a sweet, aromatic delicacy. Bhutta ka halwa celebrates fresh corn with a grainy texture. Beyond semolina, wheat or moong dal halwa, chefs are reviving almost forgotten recipes like poppy seeds halwa, gosht ka halwa from royal kitchens. It is culinary restoration, reminding us that Indian halwa is diverse and imaginative,” adds Chef Reeetu.

HOLI-DAY FEAST

Here are a few Holi delicacy recipes

you can cook to treat your loved ones.

Rang Birangi Dahi Papdi Chaat

(Anshul Dhyani, Exe Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai)

Ingredients

• Papdi – 20 pieces

• Boiled potatoes – 1 cup chopped

• Boiled chickpeas – ½ cup

• Whisked yoghurt – 1½ cups

• Green chutney – 3 tbsp

• Tamarind chutney – 3 tbsp

• Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp

• Chaat masala – 1 tsp

• Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

• Salt

• Pomegranate pearls – ¼ cup

• Chopped coriander – 2 tbsp

• Sev

Method

1. Arrange papdis on a platter. Top with potatoes and chickpeas. Spoon over chilled yoghurt.

2. Drizzle chutney and tamarind chutney. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, red chilli powder, and salt. Garnish with Sev, pomegranate, and coriander.

Thandai Rose Badam Halwa

(Chef Aman Choudhary, CYK Hospitalities)

Ingredients

• Milk – 200 g

• Almond paste 25 g

• Khoya, grated – 30 g

• Semolina – 18 g

• Ghee – 18 g

• Sugar – 20g

• Thandai powder – 4 g

• Rose syrup – 1 tsp

• Cardamom powder –0.3gm

• Saffron – 6–8 strands (soaked in milk)

• Chopped pistachio; almond – 6 g

• A few dried rose petals

Palak Patta Chaat

(Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant)

Ingredients

• Spinach 24 leaves

• Oil

• Bengal gram flour -¾ cup

• Rice flour- 2 tbsp

• Salt-to taste

• Red chilli powder- ½ tsp

• Carom Seeds, crushed -¼ tsp

• Sweetened curd, whisked /1/2 cup

• Tamarind date jaggery chutney -2 tbsp

• Green chutney 2 tbsp

• Nylon sev-1 tbsp

• Pomegranate pearls-2 tbsp

• Fresh coriander -2 tbsp

• Chaat masala- 1 tsp

• Red chilli powder- ¼ tsp

• Roasted cumin powder -1 tsp

Method

1. Mix all ingredients from gram flour to carom seed to make a smooth batter.

2. Dip each leaf in the batter and fry. Remove and drain oil. Arrange the leaves on a serving plate. Drizzle curd, and both chutneys. Sprinkle spices.

Top with nylon Sev, pomegranate and coriander leaves.

Method

1. Dry roast Semolina.

2. Heat ghee in a pan, add almond paste, and sauté. Pour milk, whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Add roasted Suji + khoya, cook till thick.

3. Mix in sugar, saffron milk, and cardamom thandai powder. Finish with rose syrup and half the nuts. Cook the halwa ghee separates lightly. Garnish with nuts and rose petals.

Beetroot Halwa

(Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant)

Ingredients

• Beetroot grated- 1 ½ cups.

• Desi Ghee- 2 tbsp

• Milk- 1 ½ cups

• Khoya, grated- ½ tbsp.

• Sugar- 2 tbsp.

• Green Cardamom powder- 1/4 tsp.

• Few almonds and pistachios slivered-

• Silver leaf -1 sheet

Method

1. In a pan, add ghee, grated beetroot and cook until its moisture reduces. Add boiled milk, cook on a medium flame for 20 minutes to reduce it to 80%.

2. Add khoya, sugar and cardamom powder. Cook until the milk is absorbed.

3. Serve hot with silver leaf applied, garnish with nuts.