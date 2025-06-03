Holy Moly Folks, Karma Matters

Because karma is my boyfriend.

Karma is a god.

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.

Karma’s a relaxing thought.

Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?

These lines from international pop star Taylor Swift’s “Karma”, a track from her album “Midnights”, expresses her positive feelings about life and success, which she credits to the concept of karma.

Singer and actress JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” delves into the idea of karma stemming from choices and actions, whether they are personal or those made by others.

Singer and songwriter Chappell Roan’s “My Kink Is Karma” explores the notion of karma, emphasising that our actions in this life will lead to future consequences.

Karma has not only been prevalent in popular culture. Prominent figures not only let the world know about their firm belief in it but also why it’s powerful. During her legal struggle with actor Dhanush last year, Nayanthara sent a cryptic message about “karma” taking its course. The actress posted a thought-provoking Instagram story on Friday: “Karma Says!!! Lying destroys lives, but it will be paid back with interest.” Actress Raveena Tandon has spoken about her strong belief in karma, stating, “I strongly believe in karma. What you put out in this world takes a full circle and comes back. As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Even Rajkummar Rao has openly expressed his belief in karma.

Prominent figures believe that being ethical and compassionate will be rewarded, indicating that we all have some control over our own destinies. This belief lies at the core of the cultural movement advocating for divine justice.

Intentions Behind Actions

Simi Nanda, a tarot reader, says karma is a kinetic action reaction mentally absorbed and emitted to and from the universe by us. “Our actions have an equal reaction. What we think or do will come back to us in some form or the other. Action should always be combined with intention,” she elaborates.

Simi recalls an incident where someone mistakenly accused her of doing something she had not done. “She did it out of jealousy, to defame me. My reaction to her action (Karma) was to remain silent and distant. The karmic cycle soon returned to her, as her own family revealed her wrongdoings to themselves. She became very unpopular and unwanted by her people,” she says.

“I firmly believe in doing good deeds, like not hurting anyone’s feelings, staying humble and grounded, and trying to be

there for anyone who needs

me, mentally, emotionally, or financially, in my own small capacity,” adds Simi.

Choices You Make

Like Sadhguru suggests, karma is a dynamic force that empowers individuals to take charge of their lives. Kanika Tekriwal, entrepreneur, founder and the chief executive officer of JetSetGo, firmly believes that karma plays a very important role in life and what you give is what you get. “If you put out good in the world, you will only get good. Being good and kind to the world inevitably yields positive returns, even if they aren’t immediately apparent. There may be moments when you don’t see the benefits right away, but in the long run, they will manifest. It all hinges on maintaining a clear and unburdened mind. If you focus on spreading positivity, you will attract positivity in return. This principle is fundamental to the overall experience of life.”

Belief In Higher Power

Karma is the belief in an impersonal cosmic force that dictates one’s standing in this life. “Engaging with individuals who subscribe to the notion that a higher power exists, ensures that virtuous individuals will ultimately receive positive outcomes while those with malevolent intentions will face negative consequences,” feels Pullela Gopichand, a former badminton player from India. “I would still align with Jillellamudi, Amma, who suggests that even the thoughts and inspirations we receive are sourced from the divine,” says Gopi, adding, “Everyone has experiences that offer valuable lessons. When we consider the vastness of the universe and the timeline it encompasses, our individual concerns seem trivial in the grand scheme of things. Harbouring negative emotions can impact your life significantly, so I believe that forgiveness serves as a means of liberation for ourselves rather than solely for the other person.”

meanwhile

‘Karma corrects’

Raj Nidimoru’s wife Shhyamali De drops cryptic post

Actress Samantha is once again in the spotlight, this time over rumored links with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The duo has been seen frequently sharing photos and social media interactions, sparking widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship. Adding fuel to the fire, recent developments suggest a strain in Raj’s marriage with his wife, Shyamali. Her cryptic social media activity has caught public attention, especially in the wake of the rumors. Shyamali took to Instagram to post, “Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe humbles,” a message many believe is a subtle yet pointed response to the circulating gossip.

The intrigue intensified when a candid photo of Raj and Samantha went viral, showing the two near and seemingly enjoying each other’s company. The timing of Shyamali's post, soon after this photo made rounds online, has only deepened public curiosity.