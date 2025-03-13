Holi is Rajinikanth Day

Holi, the Festival of colours, love, togetherness, spring and new beginnings, holds a special significance for Superstar Rajinikanth — it was on a Holi day many years ago that legendary filmmaker K. Balachander rechristened Shivaji Rao Gaekwad as ‘Rajinikanth,’ marking the beginning of an iconic career.

Born in Karnataka on December 12, 1950, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad completed his primary schooling before working several odd jobs and eventually becoming a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service. His passion for acting brought him to Chennai, where he joined the Madras Film Institute. Balachander recognised his potential and gave him a cameo in his National Award-winning 1975 film Apoorva Ragangal.

Balachander once revealed to DC that he had presented the actor with three screen name choices — Chandrakanth, Srikanth and Rajinikanth. The actor left the final decision to his mentor, and Balachander unhesitatingly selected ‘Rajinikanth.’ Last year, Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya shared pictures from the family’s Holi celebration, showing the actor splashing colours and spending quality time with his grandkids.