You once told you can’t imagine working without Shah Rukh Khan.

Yes. It’s the kind of support he gives. You have to be a director and work with him to understand what I mean—there’s no one like him. He can work nineteen hours straight without batting an eyelid. During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he even adjusted Farida Jalal’s dates for me when she couldn’t.

What do you have to say about the infallible Karan Johar-SRK combination?

I feel two hard working, talented people are bound to form a productive team. When they share a special familial bond, those emotions naturally reflect on screen. Shah Rukh and I work so well together because we genuinely care for each other. Creativity combined with brotherly love can never go wrong.

You haven't worked with him for a long time?

I’m happy to piggyback on his stardom — there can never be ego between us. Ours is a bond without wedges. I know he’s far more successful than I can ever be. Stars don’t get bigger than Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan, and once a filmmaker accepts that, ego never comes in the way. I’m content and grateful to have worked with these two legends.

There’s never been an actor like SRK. To me, he’s my God, my hero, my brother. I never have to think about how he’ll play a scene — he does all the thinking. His very presence elevates a moment, adding depth, subtext, and emotion. He instinctively understands what I want and always gives more. For his autistic role in My Name Is Khan, he did monumental research and came prepared with detailed notes on interpretation. Shah Rukh could direct any day — his grasp of human nature and emotion is unmatched. I often feel I fall short — I’m still waiting to write that one role truly worthy of him.

MEANWHILE

Fans of King Khan who gathered outside his Mumbai residence on Sunday to wish him, as they do every year, were left disappointed.

This time, the actor turned down all plans for a grand celebration in the city. Instead, he headed to his farmhouse in Alibaug for an intimate weekend with family and close friends.The small group partied late into Saturday night, bringing in his birthday at midnight before winding down. Drinks were limited, as SRK’s youngest, AbRam, was also part of the celebration.

A close friend of the actor shared, “The shor-sharaaba doesn’t interest SRK any longer. Gauri (Mrs Khan) wanted to plan a big bash and invite the entire industry, but he wasn’t in the mood for a large celebration.”The Alibaug guest list included SRK’s family — wife Gauri and their three children — along with close friends Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Rani’s husband, Aditya Chopra, was notably absent.