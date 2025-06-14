Here’s To The Silent Heroes Behind India’s Cricket Stars

As the world gears up to celebrate Father’s Day, Indian cricket stands as a testament to the fact that fathers have been the silent architects behind many of India’s cricketing greats.

Supportive dads

Sachin Tendulkar’s father Ramesh Tendulkar was an immense source of encouragement, teaching him humility and perseverance. Even though Ramesh was not a cricketer himself, his support allowed Sachin to blossom into one of the greatest players the world has seen. Ramesh passed away during the 1999 World Cup, and Sachin returned to the field days later to score a century - a tribute to his father’s strength and influence.

Similarly, Virat Kohli often speaks about his father, Prem Kohli, as the driving force behind his unwavering dedication to cricket. Prem ensured that Virat attended rigorous practice sessions, reinforcing a discipline that eventually shaped him into India’s fiercest competitor. Prem’s tragic death when Virat was just a teenager left an indelible mark, but it also fuelled Virat’s determination to succeed.

It’s in the DNA

While cricket is often seen as an individual pursuit within a team sport, some fathers and sons have carried legacies forward across generations. The Amarnath family is a prime example, with Lala Amarnath paving the way as India’s first-ever Test centurion. His sons, Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath, continued his cricketing lineage, each carving his own path in the game.

Similarly, Sunil Gavaskar’s son, Rohan Gavaskar, followed in his father’s footsteps, donning the Indian jersey. Another famous duo is Roger Binny, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning hero, and his son Stuart Binny, who made a mark in Indian cricket.

Even today, Indian cricket is filled with fathers who have worked tirelessly to see their sons and daughters live their dreams.

Himanshu Pandya represents the sacrifices many families make to provide opportunities despite financial struggles. The Pandya family's story is one of resilience, with Hardik and Krunal rising through domestic circuits before earning their place in Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni’s father, Pan Singh Dhoni, played a more subdued but significant role. Though initially hesitant about Dhoni’s cricketing ambitions, he eventually became an ardent supporter as his son scaled new heights in the game.