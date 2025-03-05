Here’s a mouthful of star-rated mono diet

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Victoria Beckham, Matt Damon and Sunil Chhetri, celebrities and common folks are swearing by the ‘simplicity’ and ‘benefits’ of a mono diet. For the uninitiated, it’s the fad of eating the same food every day. For Weeks. Months. Years! So boring, but well, Victoria Beckham reportedly has been eating the same meal (grilled fish and steamed veggies) for over 25 years. Another lissie lass went sweet lime mono meals for weeks. Some may call it weird, silly and monotonous, but many of our celebs think otherwise!

Same Food, Every Day

Mono diets, also known as monotrophic diets are simple. You eat the same food for every meal, every day. While the mono diet is a one-diet approach, it can have different variations included. This could range from an egg mono diet to a potato mono diet to perhaps, a ‘no carbs’ mono diet. The list is endless.

There are no formal rules when you follow the mono diet plan. You just stick with the type of food you choose, and consume it in measured portions.

Food For Thought

“A mono diet is a type of eating plan that involves consuming only one type of food for a prolonged period of life, which could be for days or even weeks,” explains Shweta Panchal, Founder & Chief Dietician at The Diet Therapy.

Now one may wonder why people would want to torture themselves by eating the same boring meal day after day. Perhaps, that’s the beauty of mono-dieting. It’s the ease of having a quick, simple yet fulfilling meal.

Shweta quips, “One of the biggest benefits of the mono diet is its simplicity!” It helps eliminate the notion of ‘decision fatigue.’ The long hours some people spend deciding and pondering about what to order or what to cook. It is worth noting that at the start of the mono diet, one may notice drastic weight loss. Sounds like a miracle meal for those who want to shed those extra kilos off, but hold on. This could soon hit the ‘weight plateau’ if alternate substitutes are not added as and when needed. If you are thinking of squeezing yourself into that fav wedding gown or college skinny jeans, think mono!

Fat Facts

The crux of mono diets is that you do it because you feel like doing so. But one needs to bear in mind one's health factor.

Another reason being that hunger pangs affect each person differently. Dietician Ankita Gupta Sehgal, Founder of Nutrition Matters says, “Mono dieting could lead to short-term weight loss but it certainly is not a sustainable or balanced approach for long-term solutions.”

This being primarily because the body needs a diverse range of nutrients. Restricting the flow of these nutrients at times may fire back. The key being, that these diets are suited for short-term weight loss goals, not long-term solutions.

Hence, one may also be cautioned that due to their restrictive nature and inadequate supply of vital nutrients, mono diets should be tried and tested only if it suits one’s bodily requirements in terms of energy intake.

Nutrient Imbalance

No single type of food can ever provide all the essential micro and macronutrients required for the body for a smooth sail. These could come with other underlying concerns such as fatigue, weakness or even lead to long-term health complications.

Thanks to the social media boost and celeb-hyped diets, many people jump on the diet bandwagons as a ‘shortcut method’ to lose or gain weight. Also, relying on a single type of food may lead to muscle loss which could hamper metabolism levels. In other words, this could make future weight management a tougher task.

While nutrients certainly get kicked out of the window, such a diet could also lead to excessive weight gain. Shweta says, “Eating the same food every day could also lead to boredom, which may result in cravings or overeating once the period of mono diet ends.” Ankita says, “Such diets are not suited to the Indian ethos, where meals are culturally diverse and nutrient-rich. Mono diets simply lack balance and long-term feasibility.”

Practical Considerations

The mono diet may be a short-term fix to shed weight, however, experts agree that it's far from being sustainable. On the contrary, one may opt for more balanced and nutrient-friendly diets or simply incorporate regular physical activity to support healthy metabolism and muscle health. Ankita advises, “While mono dieting may seem like a quick fix, a balanced diet tailored to an individual’s needs is always the best approach.” So, if you are one of those planning to go on a quick solo, mono meal, just take a pause and digest the truth behind food, fact and fad. Bon Appétit!

Mono Meal Deal

Short Term Challenge: Take it on as a short-term challenge not exceeding 3-5 days. Watch and see how your body reacts to it.

One Meal a Day: Consider incorporating mono diets with other fasting plans like Intermittent fasting.

Weekend Mono Diet: Incorporate a mono diet only on weekends (if at all) to detox your body from unwanted binging through the week.

MONO-TONOUS MEAL

Celebs who swear by the benefits of a mono diet include Anushka Sharma, virat Kohli, Victoria Beckham, Penn Jillette, Matt Damon and Sunil Chhetri to name a few.

Mono dieting could lead to short-term weight loss but it certainly is not a sustainable or balanced approach for long-term solutions.”

— Ankita Gupta Sehgal, Dietician & Founder, Nutrition Matters