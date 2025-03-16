Herbal tea time

Revival of herbal tea

Be it the kahwah or turmeric, ginger and honey-infused warm water Indians traditionally have had herbal teas thanks to grandmoms’ advice. “During the pandemic, People started experimenting with traditional recipes and created their versions of herbal tea with various ingredients. Peppermint, chamomile, lavender, butterfly blue pea flower, and hibiscus are the most popular when it comes to herbal tea,” Says Sunpreet N. Sinha Hyderabad-based content creator on Instagram (insta handle ‘Tumhari _sunshine’)

The herbal tea is gaining popularity among all age groups. “New cafes which have opened in Hyderabad Chennai etc. all are now serving specially crafted teas besides coffee. The rise of social media and influencers advocating the importance of self-care also plays an important part in popularizing herbal tea. The celebs also emphasized the need for self-care and taking breaks for mental well-being. And so, the growing interest in a natural and holistic approach to health helps boost the popularity of herbal teas,” adds Sunpreet.

Self-care in a cup

Tea has been a comforting ritual, but herbal teas are having their moment now. Ginger, Tulsi, mint, and jasmine have been trusted for centuries for their natural healing properties. “A warm cup of ginger-Tulsi tea on a chilly evening or a refreshing glass of chilled hydrating and cooling hibiscus tea in the summer- herbal teas offer something for every mood and season. They’re not just beverages—they’re little acts of self-care in a cup and are becoming popular as a healthier alternative to regular chai or coffee. Making herbal tea is like crafting a small moment of joy. People are mindful of what they consume, and herbal teas fit right into this shift toward wellness. They’re caffeine-free, soothing, and packed with natural goodness.” States Samantha Kochhar, Founder of The Tea Room Delhi.

Global tea flavours

The herbal tea culture in India is flourishing. The flavours of the herbal tea range are evolving, with diverse regional preferences. Due to global food trends, even cafes are serving a variety of herbal teas as people prefer healthier options. Gaurav Anand, Director of Culinary at Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park says “This shift aligns with the growing demand for healthier beverage options. The influence of Japanese, Turkish, and Thai tea traditions brings a wealth of new flavours and techniques to the Indian table. We're seeing infusions with flowers, aromatic spices, and unique brewing methods. This allows for more creative and nuanced flavour profiles”

The growth of e-commerce and retail platforms has made herbal teas more accessible. The rise of tea cafés and the availability of ready-to-make herbal tea sachets make it easy to enjoy tea.

Hot or cold herbal tea

Herbal teas come in many flavours and can be consumed hot or cold using loose herbs or pre-packaged tea bags. Besides, hot tea cold brew herbal tea infusions in cafes and restaurants are on the rise. Cold brewing allows for a gentler extraction of delicate flavours and aromas from herbs, resulting in a smoother, less bitter taste than hot brewing. “This versatility makes herbal tea a refreshing alternative to hot tea, especially during warmer months. They can be enjoyed enhanced with fruit or sweeteners, or even transformed into creative Tea-based mocktails and cocktails. Cold brewing preserves the health benefits of herbal teas, which are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. The aesthetic appeal of layered cold brew infusions with fruits, herbs, and edible flowers is amazing,” states Anand.

Benefits of herbal tea

Herbal teas are not derived from the traditional tea plant, Camellia sinensis, but from a diverse selection of herbs, flowers, fruits, and spices, with unique properties and health benefits. Edwina Raj Head of Services Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore states, “These infusions are consumed for their aromatic qualities and their potential to enhance well-being, providing relaxation and improved digestion to immune support and anti-inflammatory effects. Sipping herbal teas can be a transformative experience, to explore natural remedies that promote both physical and mental wellness, for instance, Chamomile tea helps in relaxation, peppermint aids digestion ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties”.

Opt for organic or reputable brands to avoid contaminants. Never store herbal tea for a long time since this can cause bitterness and dilute the delicious flavour. “Excessive intake of herbal tea can induce bloating and increase the workload on the liver and kidney. Do not ignore interaction with medications; consult a doctor if not sure about a particular herb you intend to use” advises Edwina.

Chamomile Tea

Recipe by Samantha Kochhar, founder of Tea Room, Delhi

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon dried chamomile flowers

1 cup hot water

Instructions:

Boil water and let it cool slightly

Add the chamomile flowers to a teacup or teapot.

Pour the hot water over the flowers and let them steep for 5 minutes,Strain the tea discarding the flowers.

Optionally, add honey or lemon juice

Blue Pea Flower tea

Recipe by Gaurav Anand, Director of Culinary Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park.

Blue pea Flower tea can be consumed either hot or cold and you can add a bit of honey, lime and ginger juice to it.

Ingredients

One glass water

3 dried butterfly pea flowers

Honey/jaggery (Optional)

Lemon juice as per taste

Method

Boil a glass of water and pour in a big mug or glass

Add dried butterfly pea flowers to this water and let them infuse for 5 minutes (Within a few minutes you will see the water turning to blue colour)

Add ½ teaspoon of honey/jaggery as per taste.

For making cold tea let it cool down and then add ice cubes.