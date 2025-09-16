‘Hera-Pheri’ Over Money?

Paresh Rawal is back in Hera Pheri. The storm seems to have blown up over money, and with that issue settled, it has now blown over!

Paresh reportedly asked for a 50 percent hike in his original fee — from around Rs 3.5 crores to over Rs 5 crores — before starting the shoot.

A source very close to the development says, “It was all a naatak for a fee hike. Paresh was being paid much less than Akshay Kumar, which he considered unjustified, feeling that his character is the biggest USP of Hera Pheri.”

When this writer contacted the Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan, he merely said, “I don’t know what is happening to that project…Who is in, who is out…it all seems very strange,” and added, “I am busy with my current project with Akshay and Saif. And we are really enjoying the shooting.”