Heel-ing Secret Against 'Arch Nemesis' Cracked

It’s time to step up your winter game and take care of your solemates! A nip in the temperature is also the time for dry skin, especially heels. Cracked, dry, rough heels are a common woe of the winter season.

Winter, being a dry season, tends to decrease moisture in the skin. The constant wear and tear of the soles due to walking makes them dry and cracked. The heel and the front offset are the areas that bear the brunt. They bear the maximum weight of the body. Hence, cracks easily. Dry skin requires extra care to get through winter. So, here are all the tips from the experts for smooth, happy feet.

Happy Feet Tips

Daily habits are important for smooth feet. In Winter, avoid long, hot showers and harsh soaps. Soak your feet in lukewarm water for about 10 minutes. When the skin is soft, use a pumice stone to scrub the feet. Do not scrub too hard.

Apply a thick moisturiser immediately after drying your feet to lock in hydration. “For deeper overnight repair, layer on a rich occlusive like petroleum jelly or a heavy cream and slip on cotton socks. Use mild, fragrance-free soaps to prevent dryness, and swap open-back slippers for supportive footwear that doesn’t cause the heels to expand and crack,” says Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant – Dermatology, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore.

Pedi-goals

In winter, dry, cracked feet are a breakdown of the skin’s natural barrier. Cold weather, low humidity and constant exposure to dry air strip the skin of moisture, making heels prone to cracking and peeling. A well-performed pedicure becomes essential, restoring hydration, stimulating circulation and preventing fissures that may lead to infection. Choosing pedicures with ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter, aloe vera, honey, and marine salts ensures nourishment.

“A classic hydrating pedicure focuses on warm soaking, gentle exfoliation, meticulous cuticle care and foot massage using emollient creams to seal moisture. For severe dryness, a paraffin wax pedicure is effective. The warm wax therapy softens hardened heels, boosts blood flow and locks in hydration. Pedicure enriched with essential oils like lavender, tea tree, or

peppermint helps soothe inflammation and refresh tired feet.” States Dr Rajneesh Kumar, Director, J Wellness Circle Spa at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa.

Moisturiser Matter

Choose the right moisture for your feet. Opt for paraben-free and hypoallergenic products. Dr Rujuta Sathe, Consultant Dermatologist, Supportive onco-dermatology, HCG ICS Khubchandani, Mumbai, says, “Go in for Moisturisers with emollients like Urea, glycerine, shea butter, vitamin E, light Liquid paraffin (hydrates the skin). Propylene glycol, which locks in the moisture. Also helpful are contents like Dimethicone (acts as a barrier against wear and tear, contact with allergens), and Vitamin E- an antioxidant.”

The skin has a natural mechanism of exfoliation every day while bathing. Overzealous exfoliation will strip off the natural moisturising factors of skin and make the skin itchy and cracked. “Pedicures with heavy buffing and removal of cuticles result in opening up the nailfold by destroying the protective cover. This leads to the entry of microbes like fungi in the nail fold and leads to infections,” cautions Dr Rujuta.

Crack The Secret

Oils, applied through rhythmic grounding massage techniques, hydrate and strengthen the skin and muscles of the feet. “Sesame oil offers warmth and penetrates to nourish joints and tissues. Coconut oil, with natural fatty acids, softens rough skin. Virgin Cold-Pressed Almond Oil has vitamin E, ideal for cracked heels and depleted skin barriers. Ashwagandha-infused oils helps relax tired muscles,” adds Dr Rajneesh Kumar.

Oil massages help in sealing and locking the moisture. “At times, heavy oils on normal skin may block pores to give rise to occlusion of skin, leading to oil folliculitis. So go in for dermatologist-recommended moisturisers as they are modulated to be absorbed in thick skin,” adds Dr Rujuta.

Food For Thought

Diet plays a vital role. Drinking adequate water is essential to prevent dehydration-related dryness. Add water-rich fruits to your diet. The skin barrier also depends on healthy fats and antioxidants. “Consume foods rich in Omega-3 and healthy fats (nuts, seeds, avocados, fatty fish), Almonds, and sunflower seeds for Vitamin E and

citrus fruits, amla for Vitamin C. For Zinc, eat legumes, whole grains, pumpkin seeds and for proteins, ensure pulses, eggs, in the diet to support skin repair,” adds Sunil Kumar Prabhu.

Best Foot Forward

Individuals who frequently walk barefoot, wear shoes with an open back, or have psoriasis, eczema, diabetes, or thyroid problems are more vulnerable to rough foot skin.

Some cracks may bleed. This means that the skin barrier has been damaged and needs medical support. “Keep an eye out for redness, swelling, or discharge, as these may be signs of an infection. People with diabetes should see a doctor for a small crack or callus,. Drying and cracking that persists for more than two weeks needs attention. Symptoms like numbness, tingling, or reduced sensation are also red flags, as they may point to nerve-related issues. If heel pain or fissures start interfering with your ability to walk comfortably, it’s time to seek help,” adds Sunil Kumar Prabhu.

Stars Toe The Line

Here are some celebrities who toe the line and pamper their feet, come rain, sunshine or snow.

• Rashmika Mandanna soaks her feet in warm water with Epsom salts and moisturises them to keep them soft and smooth.

• Nicole Kidman always has Cracked Heel Soufflé with her. “My feet can get so dry, so I love to lather on the product and wear socks to bed—when I wake up in the morning, my feet feel like velvet,” she has mentioned in interviews.

• Sir David Beckham includes regular pedicures as part of his grooming routine.

• Julia Roberts rubs extra-virgin olive oil on her feet and then wears old bed socks all night.