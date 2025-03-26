Heart Rhythms

Can dehydration cause chest pain? The recent hospitalization of ARR garnered considerable attention from the medical community. It may serve as the first indication of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, leading to heart palpitations.

Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman was admitted to the hospital earlier on Sunday due to chest discomfort and palpitations, raising significant concern regarding his health. Although there were concerns regarding a potential cardiac event, medical professionals subsequently verified that dehydration and muscle strain were the main contributors to his condition.

CAN DEHYDRATION CAUSE CHEST PAIN?

“Dehydration may cause an electrolyte imbalance, which can cause heart palpitations,” says Dr Pavan Kumar Reddy N, Medical Director & HOD, Critical Care Medicine, Arete Hospitals. As temperatures soar during summer, dehydration becomes a major health concern, especially for children, the elderly, and those who work outdoors.

CAUSES AND SYMPTOMS

Increased thirst

Dry mouth

Fatigue

Weakness

Tiredness

Dizziness

Palpitations

Occasional chest pain or chest discomfort

Nausea

Sometimes fevers

“HEART RATE INCREASES AND BP DROPS. IN SEVERE CASES, IT CAN RESULT IN SHOCK AND SEVERE COMPLICATIONS, RESULTING IN DYSFUNCTION OF VARIOUS ORGANS/SYSTEMS,” SAYS DR AARATHI BELLARY, CONSULTANT INTERNAL MEDICINE, KIMS HOSPITALS.

PREVENTION

“It is essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day, aiming for at least 8-10 glasses. Consuming water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges can also help maintain hydration levels. It is advisable to limit caffeine and alcohol intake, as these can contribute to fluid loss,” says Dr Pavan. “Avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, between 11 AM and 4 PM, can reduce excessive sweating. In cases of extreme heat or heavy sweating, using Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) can help replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. If symptoms of dehydration persist, seeking medical attention is crucial. Staying hydrated is the key to staying healthy and active during the summer months,” adds Dr Pavan.

DUE TO THE REDUCED BLOOD VOLUME DURING DEHYDRATION, YOUR HEART HAS TO WORK HARDER TO PUMP BLOOD AND MAINTAIN BLOOD PRESSURE, POTENTIALLY LEADING TO ELEVATED HEART RATE. THIS INCREASED STRAIN ON THE HEART CAN CAUSE DISCOMFORT OR PAIN, OFTEN EXPERIENCED AS CHEST PAIN.

— DR PAVAN KUMAR REDDY N, Medical Director & HOD, Critical Care Medicine