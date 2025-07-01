Healing Mantras Of Our Life Savers

Doctors are often seen as superhuman — ever-present, ever-reliable, and seemingly immune to exhaustion or doubt. But behind the white coat is a human being, one who battles long hours, emotional strain, and the weight of life-and-death decisions. This Doctors’ Day, under the theme “Behind the Mask: Caring for Caregivers”, we look inward — asking physicians how they care for themselves. At the heart of their healing? Simple, powerful mantras that guide them through the storm.

“You Can’t Pour From an Empty Cup”

For Dr. Shuchi Lakhanpal Kalia, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF, this truth became evident early in her practice. “I realized that I couldn’t pour from a cup that was empty,” she says. Self-care, she came to understand, wasn’t selfish — it was necessary. Her mantra, “Let’s heal ourselves as healers,” reminds her that doctors deserve the same compassion they so freely give to others. For her, wellbeing is holistic: mental clarity, emotional resilience, and physical fitness through her daily step goals and strength training. “It’s not a luxury,” she says. “It’s essential.”

“Focus on the Solution, Not the Problem”

Dr. Anil Krishna, Chairman and MD of Medicover Hospitals India, has walked the tightrope of being both a physician and an entrepreneur. Early burnout taught him that neglecting his own well-being undermined his ability to care for others. “There were moments when I felt completely drained. I had to learn to delegate, rest, and be kinder to myself,” he shares. His mantra — “Focus on the solution, not the problem” — keeps him grounded during high-stress situations. Daily meditation and fitness routines are his anchors, helping him maintain clarity and empathy.

“Forget the Consequences, Focus on the Moment”

For Dr. Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, wellbeing means staying physically and mentally sharp — despite working 12–14-hour days. His personal mantra, honed through years of life-saving surgeries, is less about words and more about mindset: “Forget the consequences and just allow your mind to handle the situation.” It’s a reminder to stay present and focused. To reset, he begins his day with Surya Namaskar or push-ups. “It’s how I channel my energy and calm my nerves,” he says. His message to colleagues: “Be vocal about mental health. Self-care is not optional anymore.”

“Rest Without Guilt”

A severe back injury forced Dr. Kusum Lata, Senior Consultant and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospital, to come to terms with the physical toll of her demanding profession. “I was bedridden for two months with a disc prolapse. It was then I gave myself permission to rest without guilt,” she says. This moment of forced pause led to transformative introspection. Today, she schedules rest like she schedules surgeries, spends more time with her child, and nourishes her mind through reading. Her mantra? Honest conversation — with friends, colleagues, and herself. “Sometimes, just a coffee with a friend solves everything.”

The Cost of Caregiving

While each doctor interviewed had different methods for self-care, all agreed on one point: the culture of medicine hasn’t historically supported physician wellbeing. “The system is built around the patient, not the provider,” says Dr. Kusum. Dr. Anil Krishna echoes this sentiment: “There’s still an unspoken pressure to perform endlessly.” But the tide is shifting. Doctors are slowly reclaiming the right to rest, reflect, and reset — and are encouraging their peers to do the same. What would they change in the system? More realistic working hours, support staff, mental health resources, and a culture that allows vulnerability without stigma. “We need structured programs for physician wellbeing,” urges Dr. Krishna. “It’s not just about survival anymore — it’s about sustainability.”

Mantras That Heal

Each mantra shared is a thread in a larger fabric of resilience. Whether it’s a moment of stillness before a surgery, a long walk after clinic hours, or a call to a trusted friend — these small rituals protect the healers behind the masks.

And to those silently struggling? Dr. Shuchi offers the gentlest reminder: “You’re not alone. Seeking help is strength, not weakness.” In honouring doctors this year, we also honor their humanity — the deep well of emotion, effort, and endurance that sustains their calling.Because behind every stethoscope is a soul. And even heroes need healing.