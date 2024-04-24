Healers & The Healing

The healer is the new therapist. With the increasing popularity of spirituality, an exciting new wave of healers —from dream healers to kundalini unblockers to sound healers, astral projection practitioners, energy healers to psychics, and paranormal healers — has brought a breath of fresh air into the business of making people feel better. The benefits are plentiful as more and more lives are being transformed, slow and steady.

Making that shift

In her late 20s, grappling with the aftermath of divorce and the responsibilities of single parenthood, Malti Bhojnani, a professional coach, self-awareness author, and facilitator of transformation, made a firm decision to stop dwelling on the negatives of her life. Instead, she embarked on a journey of self-discovery, delving into her beliefs, fears, and motivations. “After years of personal growth and development, I came to understand the power of self-awareness. This realisation led me to formal coach training and the establishment of my own practice,” she informs.

Malti feels if she can support people in making that shift from fear to love, to integrate soul and ego, and to realise that life is meant to be enjoyed, not merely endured or survived, then she will be living her purpose — beholding the awesomeness.

Personal transformation

As she delved into writing research articles and books, Malti caught the attention of consulting firms. “They recognised the importance of personal transformation for their clients, especially the top leadership teams, to effectively implement new strategies.”

In her journey, Malti practiced meditation and learned Transcendental Meditation, the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi way. Then, she met Gita Bellin, who taught her Dynamic Mind Practice (DMP). “I would attribute this practice to my transformation from fear to love, from lack to abundance, and from victimhood and blame to truly mastering my life,” she says, adding that we are all spiritual beings navigating through life, each on our own unique journey of self-discovery. “My role is simply to guide others towards their own truths without being attached to the outcome.”

Akashic Records for Your Soul

For Tamanna C., an angel therapist, psychic, and spiritual healer, her coaching and healing work were a gift and her natural calling. “When I started my work in 2009, I never thought this would be a career opportunity. I just channelled my gift, and now with more and more problems in the world, there is definitely an awakening and demand for more healers and different modalities,” says Tamanna C. She says her life has transformed because she knows the power of time, karma, and most importantly, the power of her own free will and how she can use it to restructure her life.

“For my clients, I help them with different sessions such as Akashic Record Reading and Spirit Guide Communication,” says Tamanna, who believes the Akashic records can become the most powerful tool in your spiritual kit.

The Akashic records are a unique modality. The information is solely focused on the person whose records are open; therefore, if you want to learn about someone else, you must first obtain permission to access their records. Akashic records are often accessed via the Pathway Prayer. The prayer is a vibrational frequency made up of precise sounds that grants you access to the Akashic records.

The benefits of spiritual healing are not only to make one aware of their life journey and their own energy, but also to help the client energetically heal the lower vibrational energies and attract new vibrational energies with very little effort from their side and more energy healing from the healer’s side.

Awakening

Kundalini yoga helped Vasundhara Talware, a yogini, life coach, spiritual guide, inner transformation expert become sensitive to subtle energies and sense people and places easily. “It aligned me with my own power within. At age 17, it evoked feelings of detachment from the material world and a desire to become desireless,” informs the yoga expert, whose family stopped her abruptly because she was getting too seriously involved in it.

“Kundalini yoga is powerful. Hatha yoga is more tapah (penance) and discipline, slow but steady,” she adds.

Vasundhara says the science of yoga helps unblock the kundalini. “The whole purpose of yoga is to awaken this dormant serpentine coiled up at the base of our tailbone and raise it through each chakra until it pierces through the sahasrara to unite with the universe—the super consciousness,” she explains.

Unorganised Industry

Dr Trupti Jayin, clinical psychologist, occupational therapist and past life therapist, feels spirituality has become a big business. “This is dangerous, as anyone who has done a two-day or three-day workshop considers herself a healer or therapist,” she points out.

Healers?

She says there are people who call themselves ‘healers’ because they have done reiki, pranic healing, or crystal healing, maybe just an initial introductory course. She says it’s so rampant that people have their visiting cards with some 15–30 modalities that they have learned.

“This is ridiculous. Does a doctor fill his card with all that he knows or puts what he has super-specialised on? The government must have some policy regarding this unorganised sector, which may be doing more harm than good,” says Dr Trupti.

Zero knowledge

Dr Trupti says she knows a lot of people who have no medical or psychological knowledge of treating chronic mental health cases. “When I teach my students, I tell them to stay in touch with me or consult me on any case they are not confident enough to treat. Most students need support for a year before they are able to work on their own,” explains Dr Trupti.

What’s needed

Dr Trupti says regular attendance in workshops is needed, as is an active community that discusses freely. In her practice as a mentor, says Dr Trupti, she only gives a certificate once the student does five cases, sends it to her, and appears for an online exam with a 50 percent passing rate. “Online sessions are also given so that the students learn how to work virtually,” she informs.

