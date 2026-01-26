‘He Should Have Got It in His Lifetime’

India’s enduring screen icon Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, has been posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan. The recognition has stirred both pride and poignancy for his wife, actor and parliamentarian Hema Malini.

“He deserves it. My only regret is that he should have received it while he was still with us. That said, it doesn’t take away from the joy of this recognition.”

For Hema, the award reopens memories of a career defined by range and emotional depth. “He was so versatile,” she reflects. “He could play anything.” She recalls how his comic roles brought effortless laughter, while performances in films like Satyakam and Jeevan Mrityu moved audiences to tears. The couple shared the screen in several films. She said, “I’ve done many films with him. My favourites are Sharafat, Naya Zamana, Jugnu, and of course Sholay,” adding “And Chupke Chupke. I’m not in it, but whenever I feel low, I watch it.”