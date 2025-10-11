HC Drops Nawazuddin’s Rs 100 Cr Suit Against Brother, Ex-Wife

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed actor-producer Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Rs 100 crore defamation suit against his former wife Anjana Pandey and brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui due to non-prosecution, after the actor and his lawyer repeatedly failed to appear in court.

Nawazuddin had sought damages claiming that statements and social media posts by Pandey and Shamasuddin caused severe reputational and financial harm, affecting his upcoming films and social standing. He alleged harassment, blackmail, and misuse of funds meant for a production house, and sought a permanent injunction, a public apology, and disclosure of all individuals to whom defamatory information was shared.

The suit alleged financial mismanagement by his brother involving properties in Mumbai, Shahpur, Buldhana, Dubai, and luxury vehicles, which lawyers dismissed as “baseless” and a pressure tactic over finances.