HC Asks Dhoni To Pay Rs 10 Lakh

In a procedural twist to a decade-old legal battle, the Madras High Court has asked former India captain M S Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh by March 12 toward the cost of translating and transcribing electronic evidence in his Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed in 2014 against a retired IPS officer over alleged IPL match-fixing links.

The order, passed by Justice R N Manjula, highlights the “humongous” effort needed to process the material, which has kept the high-profile case alive.



