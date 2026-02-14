 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

HC Asks Dhoni To Pay Rs 10 Lakh

Hyderabad Chronicle
14 Feb 2026 10:26 PM IST

For handling electronic records in his decade-old Rs 100 cr defamation suit

HC Asks Dhoni To Pay Rs 10 Lakh
x
MS Dhoni (Image:DC)

In a procedural twist to a decade-old legal battle, the Madras High Court has asked former India captain M S Dhoni to deposit Rs 10 lakh by March 12 toward the cost of translating and transcribing electronic evidence in his Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed in 2014 against a retired IPS officer over alleged IPL match-fixing links.

The order, passed by Justice R N Manjula, highlights the “humongous” effort needed to process the material, which has kept the high-profile case alive.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ms dhoni 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X