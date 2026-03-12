Hardik’s PDA sparks debate after WC win

Star couples like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, and Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have often given social media ‘sweet moments’ after important matches. However, Hardik Pandya’s post-World Cup celebrations have sparked a storm online. Clips of the cricketer sharing a cosy moment with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on the field after India’s T20 World Cup win quickly went viral, triggering debate across social media. Another video that circulated widely showed the two lying together on the celebration podium. The moment drew strong reactions online, with some fans calling it “cringe” or unprofessional, while others defended it as an emotional, personal moment after a high-pressure tournament.

Many users felt the PDA was unnecessary during such a historic moment. “This is a cricket ground, not a private party,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Celebrate the trophy, not the romance.” A third user posted, “Too much PDA for a national moment,” while another said, “Millions were watching. A little restraint wouldn’t hurt.”

The chatter grew louder after another clip surfaced showing Pandya walking through airport arrivals with one arm around Mahieka as the team headed to the hotel. The relaxed moment quickly went viral online. One fan wrote, “That’s not teammate energy. That’s girlfriend energy.”The criticism intensified after some reports pointed out that ICC events typically follow strict protocols regarding players bringing partners or guests during the tournament window.

Critics argued that such moments on the field appear to overlook those guidelines.

At the same time, several fans defended Pandya, saying emotions were running high after a long tournament. “He is celebrating a huge win. Let him be,” one supporter wrote.

The moment has now triggered a wider debate online about celebrity behaviour, public decorum and how far celebrations should go when the cameras are rolling.