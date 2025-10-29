‘Haq – A Story With Humanity As Its Core’

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi talk about their film Haq – the story, the characters and the experience.

Yami Gautam



On accepting her role in Haq I go by instinct, and this story needed to be told. I’m drawn to stories that have power and purpose. We play different characters through our journey as actors. This character portrays courage, truth, and resilience. I have not met her in person. On working with Emraan Hashmi When this film was first offered to me and I was told that I’d be cast opposite Emraan, I couldn’t imagine anyone else in the role. I’ve always been a fan of his. He has carried himself with grace and dignity throughout his career — in his performances, music, screen presence — and that’s what makes him a true star. Emraan is a brilliant actor and a thorough professional — respectful, secure, and inspiring to work with.

Emraan Hashmi

On the film’s theme

The film raises uncomfortable questions about justice and privilege. On the surface, it’s a story of conflict between a man and a woman, but beneath that, it delves into love, faith, and a woman’s fight for dignity. The script explores what justice truly means, who defines it, and how it affects the rights of a woman whose voice often goes unheard.

On playing a Muslim character in a story inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case

When I read the script, I read it as an artist. Yes, it’s told from a Muslim’s perspective and deals with religion and constitutional rights, but what struck me was how balanced and unbiased the writing is. It’s a human story at its core. I hope audiences, including Muslims, see it for its emotional and social message. It’s about humanity above all else.

Even today, such issues remain relevant, cutting across communities and generations. Haq is not just a film; it’s an entertainer that provokes thought and challenges your perspective.

On the long and powerful monologue — one of the film’s most intense moments

That final monologue was one of the biggest challenges of my career. We shot it in one take. The writing was so strong that it flowed naturally. My family was deeply moved by it. I’m truly proud to be a part of this film.







