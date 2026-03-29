Happy To Work With Prabhas, Says Jaya Prada

Speaking about the project, she said she is delighted to be working alongside Prabhas and Mithun Chakraborty, adding that she feels fortunate to be part of such a beautiful film.

Reflecting on her long journey, Jaya Prada said that expression, emotional depth and discipline are key qualities for any actor to sustain across generations. She noted that it has been 50 years since the release of her debut film Anthuleni Katha, and she is grateful to continue receiving meaningful roles.

She also conveyed her gratitude to the industry for consistently offering her opportunities and treating her with respect. Jaya Prada added that she is keen to take on more challenging roles and remains deeply committed to cinema.

On fashion, she said she admires both traditional and modern styles, but believes traditional attire has a stronger emotional connect with audiences. Despite her work in Hindi cinema, she noted that she has never moved away from traditional looks.

On the sidelines of the event, she sang a few lines from “Mounamelanoyi” from the classic Sagara Sangamam, in which she starred alongside Kamal Haasan.