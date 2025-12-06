‘Happiness Should Be the Goal,’ Says Mahima

The trailer launch of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi was perhaps the quirkiest film event of the year, with the cast and crew arriving in grand wedding costumes for the fun-filled baraat-themed function. The ‘bride,’ Mahima Chaudhary, and her ‘not-so-young groom,’ Sanjay Mishra, shared their views on marriage, ‘situationships,’ and contemporary relationship trends. Mahima cited her parents’ marriage as an example of lasting togetherness, compatibility and honesty in today’s digital age. She said she believes in “first, second, third, fourth, even fifth marriages,” stressing that happiness should be the ultimate goal. On ‘benching’ and ‘situationships,’ she noted, “Men have always had multiple relationships; now they’re just more vocal about it.” Sanjay Mishra added that couples should prioritize each other over technology, but if two people aren’t compatible, it’s better to part ways.