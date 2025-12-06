 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

‘Happiness Should Be the Goal,’ Says Mahima

Hyderabad Chronicle
6 Dec 2025 7:07 PM IST

The actress shares her personal views on the institution of marriage

‘Happiness Should Be the Goal,’ Says Mahima
x
Mahima Chaudhary, and her ‘not-so-young groom,’ Sanjay Mishra, shared their views on marriage, ‘situationships,’ and contemporary relationship trends. (DC)

The trailer launch of Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi was perhaps the quirkiest film event of the year, with the cast and crew arriving in grand wedding costumes for the fun-filled baraat-themed function. The ‘bride,’ Mahima Chaudhary, and her ‘not-so-young groom,’ Sanjay Mishra, shared their views on marriage, ‘situationships,’ and contemporary relationship trends. Mahima cited her parents’ marriage as an example of lasting togetherness, compatibility and honesty in today’s digital age. She said she believes in “first, second, third, fourth, even fifth marriages,” stressing that happiness should be the ultimate goal. On ‘benching’ and ‘situationships,’ she noted, “Men have always had multiple relationships; now they’re just more vocal about it.” Sanjay Mishra added that couples should prioritize each other over technology, but if two people aren’t compatible, it’s better to part ways.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Film Studios baraat marriage 
India 
Lipika Varma
About the AuthorLipika Varma
Lipika Varma, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former teacher, has been writing since 1990 for outlets like Deccan Chronicle, Asian Age, and more. A single mother and breast cancer survivor, she continues to thrive in her profession with resilience and passion.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X