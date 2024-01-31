Hair scare

Watch out ladies, hair care has just gotten scarier. Move over chemically dangerous shampoos and other beauty products, there is a clear and present danger in your chemical hair straighteners!

The Food and Drug Administra-tion (FDA) of the US has banned the use of formaldehyde in hair-smoothening and straightening products. As per the study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in 2022, there is a relation between regular use of chemical hair straighteners and uterine cancer.

Dermatologist Dr Ranjitha, MD and medical advisor, Entod Pharmaceuticals, citing the FDA, claims that hair straighteners or relaxers contain or emit formaldehyde, a harsh chemical linked to long-term health problems and cancer. “The FDA’s restriction on the use of formaldehyde is based on a 2022 study by the National Institutes of Health, which revealed a substantial association between regular use of these goods and uterine cancer, as well as increased chances of ovarian and breast cancer,” she adds.

Exposure to formaldehyde

Formaldehyde, a colourless and flammable gas at room temperature, can lead to various health problems when present in the air, manifesting as symptoms like watery eyes, irritated nose and throat, coughing, wheezing, and skin irritation. Repeated exposure may cause cancer.

“This underscores the need for additional research and clarity regarding products suitable for specific individuals. Eli-minating harmful carcinogens from products becomes a pivotal step in preserving public health,” says Dr Ranjitha, who is also the Medical Advisor for Entod Pharmaceuticals.

In the world of hair and skin care, maintaining excellent quality frequently entails avoiding harsh or toxic substances such as formaldehyde. “Alterna-tives such as keratin, amino acids, natural oils (like argan oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil), and botanical extracts (including aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea) provide gentler options, ensuring both efficacy and safety for those seeking healthier outcomes,” she says.

A move towards healthier choices

Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, director & chief dermatologist at Alive Wellness Clinics, believes the ban on formaldehyde in hair care products is an important step towards keeping people safe. “Formaldehyde is a dangerous chemical that can cause health concerns such as difficulty breathing and skin irritation. The people in charge are ensuring that consumers are not exposed to these risks by prohibiting its use in hair products,” he explains.

This decision is part of a bigger trend in the cosmetics business, which focuses on making products safer for everyone. “Companies must now change the way they manufacture their products, finding safer alternatives to formaldehyde that still perform effectively. Being open about what goes into these products is becoming increasingly important,” says Dr Chhabra.

Although the ban is welcome news, it is critical that the laws be followed and that authorities keep an eye on things to ensure that businesses are doing the right thing. “This change is not just about one chemical; it shows a move towards healthier choices in the beauty world, making sure people can trust the products they use on their hair,” says Dr Chhabra.

Many chemical-based straighteners contain formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing compounds, and other endocrine disruptive substances that are known carcinogens and influence oestrogen levels in the body, resulting in hormonal abnormalities. Excess oestrogen has been linked to an increased risk of hormone-related malignancies, including breast, ovarian, and uterine cancer. Is formaldehyde present in a product? How can I tell? See if formaldehyde, methylene glycol, or formalin—a similar solution—are listed among the ingredients. Inquire about the items used in the salon and any precautions taken to reduce exposure, such as better ventilation, if you are receiving treatment there.