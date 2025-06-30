‘Hair Loss Drugs Can Affect Male Hormone’

Q: I am a married woman. For the last 6 years, I am taking contraceptive pills as my husband does not like wearing condoms. Nowadays, I feel I am losing my sex drive. Is it due to the continuous use of the pill?

Yes. The possibility of the oral contraceptive pill being responsible for your reduced drive has to be thought of. However, we must find out whether other operative causes also coexist. Factors like sexual boredom /monotony, poor inter personal relationship, general ill health and family situations are some of the other contributory factors.

Q: I am a 22-year-old man. Two years ago, I was prescribed finasteride to control hair loss. I took the drug for a long time and got rid of the problem. However, now, I am noticing that I cannot attain erection. Can this be related to the hair loss drug?

Finasteride interferes with the male hormone (testosterone) metabolization. Hence, it may affect the male sexual response. Stop consuming the drug immediately and consult/discuss with your doctor. Apart from this, there may be other operative causes for your erection and orgasm problems. They have to be evaluated by a competent sexologist.