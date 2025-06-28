GZ’s Amita Desai Honoured in Hamburg

Amita Desai, Founder-Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Honorary Consul of Germany for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was honoured at the Hamburg Townhall during India Week Hamburg 2025 for her decade-long contribution as Hamburg Ambassador. She was joined Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and actress Shabana Azmi, who was felicitated for completing 50 years in Indian cinema.



