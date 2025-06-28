 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

GZ’s Amita Desai Honoured in Hamburg

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 10:08 PM IST

Amita Desai, Founder-Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Honorary Consul of Germany for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

GZ’s Amita Desai Honoured in Hamburg
x
(Image: DC)

Amita Desai, Founder-Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Honorary Consul of Germany for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was honoured at the Hamburg Townhall during India Week Hamburg 2025 for her decade-long contribution as Hamburg Ambassador. She was joined Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, and actress Shabana Azmi, who was felicitated for completing 50 years in Indian cinema.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X