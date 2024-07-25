Gut feelings: All disease begins in the gut

Over 2000 years ago, Hippocrates proposed that all disease begins in the gut, a concept we now recognise more than ever. The human body contains a varied ecosystem of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, known as the microbiota. Researchers are increasingly focusing on the potential link between the microbiome and neuropsychiatric diseases. The microbiota lives in many regions of the body, including the oral cavity, nasal passages, lungs, gut, skin, bladder, and vagina. The gut microbiota of the gastrointestinal system has gained special attention due to its abundance and probable relevance in mental and neurological illnesses.

Gut-Brain Crosstalk

There is no debate that microbes influence mental health. “A recent Lancet research paper links conditions like anxiety, depression, and even neurodegenerative diseases to dysbiosis, or an imbalance in the gut microbiome,” says Dr G. V. Rao, Director, Asian Institute of Gastroenter-ology.

Recent research has solidified that the gut-brain axis is a critical communication pathway where gut bacteria produce neurotransmitters and other metabolites that can influence mood, cognitive function, and even behavior. “Undoubtedly, there’s a profound influence of the gut microbiome on the overall health of an individual. It is the balance and diversity of gut bacteria that play a pivotal role in maintaining not just digestive health but also mental well-being. Looking at the current trends, it is clear that microbiota-based diagnostics and therapeutics for depression are the future directions of research,” says Dr Rao.

The Second brain

Your gut has a mind of its own. As food moves through your body, a “second brain” of nervous system cells coordinates its movement and digestion. Experts estimate that a psychiatric comorbidity affects 50% to 90% of patients with irritable bowel syndrome.

Trillions of microbiota line the GI tract and help produce a barrier that assists with the absorption of nutrients, sends signals to the brain, defends against infections, and helps with immunity. The signals sent from the gut to the brain can affect mood, cognition, and behaviour. Gut microbes also influence how we digest and metabolise some of the neurotransmitters needed for brain function, such as serotonin and dopamine. These microbes also communicate with the brain through the vagus nerve. Microbes in the intestine can therefore release chemical messengers that can alter vagus nerve activity and, as a consequence, the brain’s activity.

Perfect harmony

Researchers are finding evidence that irritation in the gastrointestinal system may send signals to the central nervous system (CNS) that trigger mood changes. Psychological interventions like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) may also help to “improve communications” between the big brain and the brain in our gut.

Mind on food

Maintaining gut health is important to prevent a wide range of health problems. “Changes in diet may affect mood and happiness through the gut microbiome. According to Dr Asha Subbalakshmi Musunuri, senior gastroenterologist and HOD, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Care Hospitals, our immune system can improve our quality of life by focusing on a balanced diet, proper nutrition, and overall digestive health.

“To keep your gut healthy and ensure a diverse microbiome, try eating a balanced diet full of fibre-rich fruits, veggies, and whole grains. Add some fermented foods, such as yogurt (curd), and so on. Cut back heavily on processed foods, especially ultra-processed foods such as packaged chips and carbonated soft drinks. One should drink plenty of water and get regular exercise, as it all helps your gut. And remember, only use antibiotics when necessary, as they can disrupt your gut bacteria,” says Dr Rao.

Eat Your Way to Happiness

A balanced diet: Consume a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fermented foods to incorporate fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

Probiotics and prebiotics: Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, pickles, kimchi, and prebiotic foods like garlic, onions, bananas, etc., to nourish and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Reduce stress: Chronic stress can disrupt the gut-brain axis. Engage in stress-reducing activities and regular exercise to promote a healthy gut and mental well-being.

Limit antibiotic use: While antibiotics are crucial for treating bacterial infections, their overuse can negatively impact the gut microbiota. Use antibiotics judiciously, and consider probiotic supplementation during and after antibiotic treatment.

Eating high-quality foods that contain lots of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants nourishes the brain and protects it from oxidative stress — the “waste” (free radicals) produced when the body uses oxygen, which can damage cells.