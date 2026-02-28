Gucci Sparks Glamour & Debate

Trendsetter or controversial walk?

At Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski — famed for her fearless fashion moments — hit the runway in a striking metallic body-con piece and a distinctive gait that quickly became a hot topic online. Some fans hailed her look as bold and sensual, while others debated her runway walk style, making her appearance one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Kate Moss’ sculpted beauty steals eyeballs

Iconic English model Kate Moss once again captivated onlookers in Milan with her signature poise and striking features. The supermodel, known for her decades-long influence on runway and style culture, turned heads with chiselled cheekbones and a classic yet edgy presence that perfectly complemented Gucci’s fearless fashion lineup. Her enduring appeal was a standout amidst the evening’s bold looks.

Demi Moore's jaw-dropping hair moment

Hollywood star Demi Moore made one of the biggest beauty statements of Milan Fashion Week, unveiling a sleek, wet-look bob far shorter than her trademark long hair. Sitting front row at the Gucci show in an all-leather chic ensemble, the actress's daring haircut - dubbed the "Demi-tris BoB" by her stylist - sparked buzz from fans and fashion lovers alike, cementing her reemergence as a style influencer.

From legacy to runway

Vivian Jenna Wilson carved her own path, walking for Gucci with poise and presence. The 20-year-old model, who is the eldest child of Elon Musk, commanded attention with quiet confidence, marking a defining runway moment that signalled her growing presence in high fashion.