Gucci Faces Backlash

Luxury fashion house Gucci has drawn criticism online after posting a series of AI-generated images to promote its upcoming show at Milan Fashion Week.

The visuals — shared on social media and labelled as created with AI — feature stylised scenes including models and lifestyle shots that many followers called out as “cheap” and “AI slop.” Critics say the AI visuals clash with Gucci’s craftsmanship legacy, with some calling them “AI slop” that could hurt the brand’s luxury image. Supporters say AI isn’t new to the brand, but the backlash underscores the tension between tech

innovation and luxury’s promise of authenticity.