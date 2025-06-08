Granny’s Sneakers Are Gen-Z’s New Solemates

Once relegated to the back of wardrobes, worn only by grandmothers on their evening walks, chunky orthopedic-style sneakers—affectionately dubbed “dadi shoes”—have stomped their way into the spotlight. From fashion runways to Instagram feeds, and from Gen Z closets to high-end sneaker drops, these bulky, often awkward-looking shoes are now peak cool. But how did something so functional, so unfashionable, become the darling of the style world?



From Frumpy to Fire



Chunky sneakers—defined by their oversized soles, wide build, and comfort-first design—were once symbols of practicality over trend. Think white leather walkers with Velcro straps or thick-soled trainers designed to ease back pain. But in the last five years, these very features have become coveted. Balenciaga, Gucci, and Fila led the charge with their “dad shoe” and “ugly sneaker” drops in the late 2010s, and the trend hasn’t slowed down since. “There's been a huge shift from form over function to form with function,” says Aarav Kapoor, Mumbai-based fashion stylist who works with emerging Gen Z stars. “People love the irony of wearing something ‘uncool’ in a cool way. It’s a rebellion against traditional beauty norms.” Now, it's no longer strange to see a 20-year-old college student rocking the same shoes her dadi might wear to the market.



Comfort Is the New Cool



In a world slowly recovering from skinny jeans and stiletto heels, comfort is having a moment. The pandemic only accelerated this shift. With more people working from home and dressing down, sneakers became the go-to choice. And why not choose the comfiest ones?



Chunky sneakers provide exactly what fashion has lacked for so long: a mix of comfort, support, and bold style. The thick soles cushion your feet, the wide toe box gives you breathing room, and the orthopedic-esque design? Apparently, that’s just good for your posture. Suddenly, these aren’t just grandma’s walking shoes—they’re everyday essentials with ergonomic flair. “Chunky sneakers provide arch support, shock absorption, and a wider toe box, which makes them great for posture and long-term foot health,” explains Dr Sneha Rathi, a Pune-based orthopedic specialist. “It’s rare for fashion trends to align with health benefits, but this one does.”

A Dose of Nostalgia

Fashion is nothing if not cyclical. Every generation dips into the past for inspiration, and Gen Z has gone full retro. From Y2K low-rise jeans to ’90s crop tops, the ‘dadi sneaker’ fits right into the aesthetic.

There’s something comforting about reclaiming styles from our childhood—or in this case, from our grandparents. It adds a layer of irony and fun. You’re not just wearing a pair of sneakers; you’re making a statement about how fashion can be both ironic and iconic.

Influencers, Hypebeasts & The High-Low Game

Of course, the trend wouldn’t be what it is today without the influence of, well, influencers. Scroll through Instagram or TikTok, and you’ll spot creators styling their dadcore sneakers with wide-legged jeans, oversized sweatshirts, or sleek bodycon dresses. The look is effortless, confident, and rooted in individuality.

“There’s something super satisfying about mixing nostalgia with modern aesthetics,” says Zoya Fernandes, (22) a fashion enthusiast from Bengaluru. “I love pairing my dad’s old Reebok classics with co-ord sets or even saris for fun events. It’s quirky and surprisingly versatile.”

Luxury fashion brands have also jumped on board. Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, launched in 2017, were a turning point. Retailing at over `70,000, they rebranded the orthopedic sneaker as high fashion. Soon, Nike’s Monarchs, Reebok’s DMX series, New Balance’s 990s, and even Skechers found themselves in the middle of fashion conversations.

Then there’s the resale market. Limited edition drops from collaborations (think New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore or Adidas x Yeezy) have made chunky sneakers collectible commodities. Sneakerheads now obsess over silhouettes that would have been laughed at a decade ago.



Indian Streets and Style



In India, the Dadi sneaker trend has found fans in both metro and tier-2 cities. It's visible at college campuses, flea markets, malls, and even shaadis—yes, bridesmaids in pastel lehengas with chunky white sneakers are now a thing.



Part of this appeal is practicality. With long commutes, unpredictable weather, and walking-heavy lifestyles, Indian youth value footwear that lasts. Chunky sneakers offer durability without compromising style.

“Streetwear is all about individualism,” says stylist Aarav. “People want to feel seen and different. These shoes add personality and a touch of rebellion. They’re not trying to be sexy. They’re trying to be real.”

Plus, Bollywood’s Gen Z brigade—think Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor—have given these sneakers their stamp of approval. Whether it’s airport looks or brunch with the girls, the message is clear: Ugly is in, and comfort is queen.

More Than a Shoe

There’s also something quietly radical about embracing something previously mocked for being too old-fashioned or uncool. In a fashion world obsessed with youth and perfection, reclaiming the orthopedic sneaker flips the script. It says: We see beauty in the unglamorous. We celebrate age, utility, and real-life practicality. “Honestly, it’s about surviving Indian streets,” laughs Zoya. “You need something sturdy for those uneven footpaths, rains, and auto rides. These shoes don’t just look good—they work.” For many young people, wearing dadi sneakers is also a subtle nod to their roots. It’s fashion with a wink—a way of saying, “I see where I come from, and I’ll wear it with pride.”



The Final Word



Fashion is often about fantasy, but sometimes, it’s about the familiar. Chunky sneakers are a reminder that style doesn’t have to hurt or look a certain way. Whether you call them dad shoes, grandma kicks, or just comfy af, one thing is clear: your dadi was always a trendsetter. We just needed time to catch up. So go ahead—lace up those bulky sneakers, walk tall, and give your wardrobe (and knees) the support they deserve.