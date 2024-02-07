Grammy’s rizz with a dash of risqué

From plunging necklines, and bold cuts to sheer dresses and structured corset gowns, this year’s Grammys red carpet was hotter than ever. With avant-garde experimentation and risqué looks on pop stars, the underlying memo was loud and clear – go bold or go home. Artisanal approach The sensational rockstar Miley Cyrus, who was nominated for six awards and won two Grammys this year, made a statement in a gold safety-pin Artisanal by designer John Galliano for Maison Margiela. Wearing an extraordinary dress with a mesmerising arrangement of 14,000 safety pins, the masterpiece creation was one of her finest red carpet looks. Mentioning the sheer and metallic/sequin dresses, statement sleeves, and modern tailoring, Ananya Kumar, founder of the label ATBW- All Things Black and White, says, “Some of the looks that I liked were Miley Cyrus, with her edgy metallic sheer dress and a bold hairdo, and the edgy Kat Graham in statement broad shoulder look by Stephane Rolland. Also, noteworthy looks on some male pop stars like John Legend, Jon Batiste, and 21 Savage were very sharp and unique.” Whereas, for designer Oshin Sarin, founder of the brand Oshin, Taylor Swift’s off-white silk crepe draped bustier gown by Daniel Roseberry was the top choice. She points out, “For years I have enjoyed seeing all the Schiaparelli looks, and still do! It’s bold, it’s fun, it’s full of character, it’s dramatic and so refreshing every single time a new collection is released. I loved Paris Jackson’s off-shoulder black cut-out dress by Celine, it was a modern classic, with the sophistication of a fitted long back silhouette coupled with some new age sexy skin show.”





On a power trip One of the most popular trends among celebrities this year was bold cut-out metallic dresses and corset gowns. Known for their structured style borrowed from a vintage era, corset gowns are red-carpet favourite and this year celebrities pulled them off in style. Style expert Sakshi Gupta, founder of the label Raasa, shares her top three looks, “I loved Dua Lipa’s deep V-neck silver fringed gown by Courrèges that exuded effortlessness and a hint of armour. The combination of the plunging neckline and fringe detailing added a touch of drama, creating a memorable and bold red carpet moment. Second, I liked Taylor Swift in Schiaparelli Couture — the long trail, high leg slit, black opera gloves, and watch choker collectively created a stunning and sophisticated look. Lastly, I thought Beyoncé’s black and silver chequered Louis Vuitton shorts suit with a cowboy hat was an unconventional choice. Combined with the bold pattern and accessories, the look showcased her fearless approach to fashion, making a strong statement.”





Designer Jeetinder Sandhu, founder of the label Jeetinder Sandhu, loved the power play through outfits. He says, “I also think, Doja Cat in a sheer dress by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu was an absolute jaw-dropper for me. The way the stylist worked on Doja was remarkable. The dress in essence as a second skin, with the tattoos being visible through the dress was ingenious. Swift in a white gown looked delicate yet fierce, matching her personality perfectly. Lastly, Miley Cyrus with her big 70s hairdo and multiple outfit changes throughout the night was also exciting to keep up with.” Individual appeal This year’s red carpet-fashion was a delightful spectacle of bold trends embraced by celebrities. One notable trend was the coordination of outfits, by Victoria Monét and her daughter as well as Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy. Calling the red carpet a feast for the eyes, designer Mahima Mahajan remarks, “Apart from classic blacks and whites, vibrant yellows, pinks, and reds have been popular choices, injecting energy and playfulness into the glamorous affair. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Dawn Richard embraced individuality and creativity in their fashion choices, contributing to the overall bold trend. Eilish’s Barbie jacket, Cyrus’ golden warrior ensemble, and Richard’s literal tree-inspired red dress showcase a fearless approach to personal expression. One look that truly stood out to me was Victoria Monét’s bronze Versace old Hollywood-style goddess ensemble. Another favourite was Miley Cyrus, celebrating her first-ever Grammy win in a beaded Bob Mackie mini-dress. The bold shimmering dress, paired with matching metal panties and heels, was a fearless choice by her.” A notch above the rest Among the many ‘dare to bare’ and retro-inspired looks, the resurgence of bold colours and fusion silhouettes pushed the envelope in the haute couture department. Designer Vani Gupta, founder of the label Cin Cin, says, “Many celebrities opted for unconventional silhouettes, pushing the boundaries of traditional red carpet fashion. Tyla’s appearance on the red carpet in Versace was simply breathtaking for me. Imagining her draped in a mesmerising Versace gown, I envision it perfectly accentuating her silhouette with its figure-hugging design, adorned with either Swarovski crystals or intricate embroidery, capturing the essence of glamour that Versace is renowned for. The featuring daring cutouts and a striking thigh-high slit interjected an element of drama into her ensemble.”



