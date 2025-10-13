Govinda’s Son to Act in a Sajid Khan Film

Finally, yesteryear superstar Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his debut in Hindi cinema. Sajid Khan (choreographer-director-YouTuber and Farah Khan’s brother and a me-too accused), will be helming the film.

Apparently, the more sought-after directors were busy with other projects and could not take up Govinda’s request to take charge of his son’s launch film.

The choice of Sajid Khan, whose career was brought to a standstill by a barrage of ‘Me Too’ accusations, has come as a surprise to many in the film industry. However, Govinda reportedly felt that just as his own directorial choices are limited, his son’s are too.

Says Govinda’s close friend, filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani, “Govinda is a powerhouse actor, and still has a long way to go. Unfortunately, he has limited his options by his unpredictable behaviour. His son is a very talented boy, bound to go far if given the right break.”

Pahlaj refused to comment on the choice of Sajid Khan to launch Yashvardhan.

Interestingly, the star son’s leading lady in his debut film is Nitashi Goel, who won praise for her performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies.