Go, tell it on the Gram

If it’s not on the Gram, did it even happen? The rhetorical question seems to be popular for a reason! From revealing pregnancies to announcing break-ups, the Instagram has become the platform of choice for celebs to ‘spill their tea’ just how they like it, and own their own stories, rather than let the tabloids craft their versions. Most recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared news of their impending parenthood on the gram. And the possibility of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma having broken up is a subject of speculation.

Dreamy photo dumps of vacations, festivals and birthdays are often not so casual confirmations of relationships – such as Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s Eve getaway with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Triptii Dimri’s birthday with good friend Sam Merchant, Shraddha Kapoor’s trip to a wedding accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

The stars give subtle peeks into their private spaces on the platform, while simultaneously drawing boundaries.

“The constant scrutiny and rumours around their lives and relationships take a toll. They prefer directly putting things in perspective about issues in their professional and personal life. The tabloids and the circus that follows them are bothersome and damaging,” says a celebrity stylist.

Dhanashree, former wife of cricketer Yuzvendhra Chahl, put out a scathing post against rumour mongers regarding her so-called demand for a Rs 60-crore settlement. Tara Sutaria’s mother subtly called out Adar Jain for his disgusting remark mocking his past relationship with her daughter, while Kareena Kapoor took to the Gram to request fans and the media to leave her family alone. And these and other posts surely made it to the headlines.

“Instagram is used to inform the public about celebrities’ stand on issues in their personal and professional lives,” says Ebrahim, CEO of Pearl Media Communications.

Brand specialists call it a new age hack, to host AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions and live interactions with fans, and it’s one that has paid rich dividends. “Instagram has revolutionised celebrity-fan interactions, allowing stars to control their narratives, share personal moments directly, and engage with fans instantly, while bypassing traditional media filters. This has helped create a more intimate and authentic connection. The trend is moving from one-way broadcasts to a more dynamic, two-way conversation between celebrities and their audiences. And it augurs well for the growth of the celebrity-fan interaction dynamic,” says brand consultant Indraneel Mukherjee.

However, there is a downside to it. The emphasis on social media numbers and the ‘social currency’ of celebrities has become a determinant for opportunities and collaborations.