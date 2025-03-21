Go Full-On For Off-Duty Look

If you have been through a tough tiring day and you end up home with smokey eyes and the natural colour of your lips, looking like a mess... let me stop you there.

The off-duty model look is here to save the day and your makeup wipes. It’s the perfect blend of comfort and style that allows you to feel put together. With its roots in the casual yet polished aesthetic of models like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid, the off-duty model style is an embodiment of effortless chic.

MIN EFFORT, MAX EFFECT

Fashion expert, Maya Kapoor, shares, “A little makeup mess here, a little hair tousle there— it’s all part of the vibe. The idea is to look stylish even when you’ve just walked out of a 12- hour workday” The off-duty look doesn’t demand much from you. Just a coat of lipstick, a bit of smokey eyes to accentuate the colour of your eyes.

MESS IT & MAKE IT CHIC

When you walk in the door after a busy day its understandable that the last thing you would want to do is touch up your make up or change into something else entirely and guess what? Smudged eyeliner, tousled hair, and faded lipstick are a part of the charm. Just throw on a pair of comfy jeans, classic sneakers, and you’re ready to rock that effortlessly chic vibe. Speaking of the makeup, ditch the heavy foundation, bold eyeshadows, and bright blush. Instead, swap them with dewy lips, glowing skin, subtle highlighter, and a muted color bronzing. After a long day, you don’t need to mask your features—just enhance them. Makeup artist Aishwarya Khanna offers some tips. “If your eyes are smudged from the day, work with it! A little mascara to lift the lashes, and a nude lip balm or gloss will tie everything together.”

MATCH THE VIBE

The off-duty style is also rooted in minimalism. Think muted tones, neutral palettes, and classic pieces that can be worn year-round. Additionally, a few carefully selected accessories like chunky sunglasses, sleek handbags, or delicate jewelry elevate the look without overwhelming it. The mix of simple and sophisticated is a hallmark of the off-duty model style, which emphasizes the idea that less is more.

The great thing about the off-duty look is that it’s accessible to everyone, regardless of profession or lifestyle. Working mothers, fashion influencers, or anyone looking for a chic yet practical style can incorporate it into their wardrobe.

Sameer Shaik, a Pune-based make-up artist says, “The idea is to be yourself and let the bare minimum make-up do all the power talk.”

It’s all about finding the balance between your style and comfort, so you never feel like you’re sacrificing one for the other. “The off- duty model look is my go-to style because I don’t have time to change outfits or reapply makeup after a busy day. I love that I can throw on a comfy outfit and still look stylish when picking up my kids or running errands. It’s easy, comfortable, and I still feel chic,” says Wendy Fernandes, a homemaker.