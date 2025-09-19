 Top
19 Sept 2025 8:15 PM IST

Actor and MP faces heat in rain-hit Manali

Kangana Ranaut. (DC Image)

Slogans of “Go back Kangana, you are late” rang out on Thursday as Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited rain-hit areas of Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Videos went viral showing locals waving black flags and confronting her convoy. Heated arguments erupted between residents and BJP leaders accompanying Kangana, forcing police intervention.

Heavy rains on August 25–26 caused landslides and flash floods in Kullu and Manali, washing away a hotel, shops, and stretches of highways, including the Chandigarh-Manali and Manali-Leh roads.

Earlier, Kangana visited Solang and Palchan, interacted with affected families, and was briefed by BJP leader and former MLA Govind Singh Thakur, who said 15–16 endangered houses had been relocated to safer areas.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
