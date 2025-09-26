Glow in a Glass: The Rise of Retinol Juices

Let’s face it, skincare is serious pulp fiction. The aftermath and glow-up are more important than the come-up. But amidst this madness, there’s a new trend dripping its way into our glasses and glowing up our guts: Retinol Juices. Yes, you heard that right. We’re not just smearing vitamin A on our faces anymore – we’re drinking it!

Glow-Gut Shot

“Retinol is a form of Vitamin A that is essential for vision, skin health and immunity,” says Ankita Gupta, Dietician & Founder, Nutrition Matters, Delhi. She explains that retinol is a Vitamin A derivative. It speeds up cell turnover, smooths fine lines, fades dark spots and drives away acne. Now imagine this power source juiced up into fruits and veggies.

Retinol juices are nothing but a quirky blend of orange, red or green fruits and vegetables that are rich in beta-carotene, like carrots, pumpkins, spinach or tomatoes. It’s a delicious fusion of skin-enhancing nutrients and your daily dose of the A-game.

Khushi Chhabra, Clinical Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator, explains, “When people say retinol juice, what they actually mean is a pumped-up version of Vitamin A-rich juices.”

Ready to Drink

But many wonder how to rustle up a glass of retinol. Ankita says, “It’s very simple, start by taking carrots, beetroot, tomato and a handful of spinach.” You further wash these, chop them into fine pieces and blend them well with coconut water or plain water.

Retinol juices also promise to be a storehouse of resources. Ankita explains, “Retinol juices support your eye health in terms of vision, give you a healthier, glowing skin and even help maintain a stronger immune system.” Khushi says retinol juices can strengthen respiratory and gut mucosal barriers, but overconsumption may have side effects.

Limits To Watch Out

Experts caution against blindly following fads. Celebrities take vitamins only after dietary consultations. Khushi notes, “Vitamin A is fat-soluble, so excess can build up in the body.” Even from plant sources, overdoing retinol may cause carotenemia—a harmless yellow-orange tint on the skin.

Khushi advises, “A sensible serving is one small glass of about 150-200 ml a day, ideally as part of an overall balanced diet.” However, a good addition can also be incorporating a plethora of other juices during the week. Ankita adds, “Always rotate with other juices and whole fruits.” It is important to pair juices. For instance, one may consider pairing retinol juices with fat-based sources for improved digestion. Other tweaks could be having the juice without it being strained to retain fibre. It helps one feel satiated for a long time. Khushi also advises that retinol juices should not be replaced with meals. “It’s a nutrient booster, not a meal substitute.”

Glow Up

Retinol juices are a reminder that what you put into your body matters – for your skin, health and mood. Whether you’re chasing that natural glow or just enjoying a moment of mindful nourishment. Every sip and gulp is a small act of kindness toward yourself. Ankita says, “True skin-health and immunity also come from adequate hydration, protein intake, healthy fats and a varied platter with seasonal foods.” After all, it’s not just about looking good but about feeling good from the inside!