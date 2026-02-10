 Top
‘Ghuskhor Pandit’ Controversy Averted
After days of brutal trolling when Manoj Bajpayee was personally attacked, even called an anti-national for marrying outside his religion. Speaking on what he calls an unnecessary controversy, Manoj says, “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of.” Incidentally, the film was originally titled Pandat, until someone in director Neeraj Pandey’s team decided that Ghuskhor Pandit was more catchy.

