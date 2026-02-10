‘Ghuskhor Pandit’ Controversy Averted
Netflix has taken the decision to change the film’s title to something less controversial
After days of brutal trolling when Manoj Bajpayee was personally attacked, even called an anti-national for marrying outside his religion. Speaking on what he calls an unnecessary controversy, Manoj says, “We’ve become a very touchy nation. We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat. The title is being taken care of.” Incidentally, the film was originally titled Pandat, until someone in director Neeraj Pandey’s team decided that Ghuskhor Pandit was more catchy.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
