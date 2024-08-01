Ghudchadi is an enjoyable family film says Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, Bhangra King Sukhbir and choreographer Ganesh Acharya danced to the peppy Punjabi Munde from Ghudchadi, along with the new jodi, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan, at the launch of the song.

Speaking to DC later, Raveena seemed to be in awe of budding producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of J.P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami. “Nidhi will go a long way. I have worked in films done by her father. Bindiya Goswami is my friend and favourite person,” said Raveena, adding, “Nidhi tolerated our tantrums and our rona-dhona, and even took care of our meals.”

She was also all praise for co-star and veteran actress Aruna Irani. “Inhone mere father ke sath filmon mein kam kiya hai. Inka caravan chal raha hai aur chalta hi rahega. (She has worked with my father in films. Her ‘caravan’ is still running, and will keep on running.)

Raveena expressed similar sentiments about Sanjay Dutt, who is also part of the Ghudchadi cast. “My co-star, he will keep on going.”

About the film, the actress said, “It is an out-and-out comedy and a family film. I loved it as soon as I heard the first narration, and I feel lucky to have worked with the entire team.” Nidhi Dutta, who has switched from the war legacy to comedy, said, Ghudchadi being only my second film, “I am keeping my finger crossed that it does well.”

Acknowledging the role played by her father, J.P Dutta, in her career, she said, “Dad is always there. Without his teaching, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to produce this film. I keep learning the nuances of filmmaking from dad. Between learning production from War and this comedy film, I am also writing my next, Border 2, and will produce it as well.” Ghudchadi, directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, is set to hit Jio Cinemas on August 9th.

Nidhi will go a long way. I have worked in films done by her father. Bindiya Goswami is my friend and favourite person. Nidhi tolerated our tantrums and our rona-dhona, and even took care of our meals.” — Raveena Tandon, actress.