Ghibli or Gibberish?





AI-Ghibli fad



The AI-powered ‘Ghiblification’ has kindled heated discourse. On one hand, casual users are giddy over seeing themselves, their pets, and even Bollywood blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bhool Bhulaiyaa reimagined in Ghibli-esque style. On the other hand, actual artists are less than thrilled by an algorithm imitating a lifetime of skill, patience and of course talent. If you’ve scrolled through X in the last hours, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled into films from Japanese animation major Studio Ghibli. Picture-perfect scenes in the signature aesthetic of famed animator, manga artist and director Hayao Miyazaki; lush greenery with a touch of whimsy; have taken over timelines. But here’s the catch: None of these was painstakingly hand-drawn over months by human illustrators. They were spit out by OpenAI’s latest image-generation update in mere seconds, proving once again that Artificial Intelligence is here to amuse and horrify us in equal measure.AI-Ghibli fadThe AI-powered ‘Ghiblification’ has kindled heated discourse. On one hand, casual users are giddy over seeing themselves, their pets, and even Bollywood blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Bhool Bhulaiyaa reimagined in Ghibli-esque style. On the other hand, actual artists are less than thrilled by an algorithm imitating a lifetime of skill, patience and of course talent.







While some argue that AI art tools merely expand creative possibilities rather than erase human artistry, others see it as a boot pressing down on the neck of independent illustrators, who now have to compete with an algorithm that doesn’t need sleep, pay, or validation.



Studio Ghibli itself is having none of it. The animation house has fired off a cease-and-desist letter to ChatGPT’s flagship chatbot using the studio’s name and style without permission. It has demanded that the same stop using Ghibli’s name, characters, and artistic essence, citing copyright violations and consumer confusion.



‘Utterly disgusted’



But it’s not just about legal implications, it’s also about principles. A 2016 clip of Ghibli’s co-founder Miyazaki has resurfaced on the net, in which he reacts to a demonstration of AI-generated animation with withering disgust: “I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself.”



Cost of convenience



Fast forward to 2025, and it seems Miyazaki’s worst fears are playing out in real-time. With a few clicks, anyone can now create a ‘Ghiblified’ version of Oppenheimer, Sholay, or even Lionel Messi’s last match. While some argue that AI art tools merely expand creative possibilities rather than erase human artistry, others see it as a boot pressing down on the neck of independent illustrators, who now have to compete with an algorithm that doesn’t need sleep, pay, or validation.Studio Ghibli itself is having none of it. The animation house has fired off a cease-and-desist letter to ChatGPT’s flagship chatbot using the studio’s name and style without permission. It has demanded that the same stop using Ghibli’s name, characters, and artistic essence, citing copyright violations and consumer confusion.‘Utterly disgusted’But it’s not just about legal implications, it’s also about principles. A 2016 clip of Ghibli’s co-founder Miyazaki has resurfaced on the net, in which he reacts to a demonstration of AI-generated animation with withering disgust: “I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel this is an insult to life itself.”Cost of convenienceFast forward to 2025, and it seems Miyazaki’s worst fears are playing out in real-time. With a few clicks, anyone can now create a ‘Ghiblified’ version of Oppenheimer, Sholay, or even Lionel Messi’s last match.











Mehdi Saajid, a new media artist who dabbles in AI, views Artificial Intelligence as just another tool in the creative arsenal. But he draws a firm line when it comes to copyright infringement. “If someone directly uses Ghibli’s name, visual language, or markets something as ‘Ghibli-style,’ that’s misuse. Ghibli has every right to protect it.”



Saajid, who originally envisioned his Ninjabee project, a Hijabi superhero story from Hyderabad, as a live-action film, eventually made it a graphic novel using AI in its early stages. “It wasn’t about skipping effort but making something palpable under real constraints,” he explains. His stance highlights a crucial distinction: AI as an aid to creativity versus AI as an unchecked, soulless imitator.



Degrades effort



Others, like London-based film critic Shaurya Thapa, acknowledges that AI is here to stay, but urges people not to forget the sheer time and effort required to create traditional hand-drawn animation. He cites The Glassworker by Pakistani animator Usman Riaz as an example of Ghibli’s influence channelled the right way — through meticulously crafted human effort, not shortcuts. Mehdi Saajid, a new media artist who dabbles in AI, views Artificial Intelligence as just another tool in the creative arsenal. But he draws a firm line when it comes to copyright infringement. “If someone directly uses Ghibli’s name, visual language, or markets something as ‘Ghibli-style,’ that’s misuse. Ghibli has every right to protect it.”Saajid, who originally envisioned his Ninjabee project, a Hijabi superhero story from Hyderabad, as a live-action film, eventually made it a graphic novel using AI in its early stages. “It wasn’t about skipping effort but making something palpable under real constraints,” he explains. His stance highlights a crucial distinction: AI as an aid to creativity versus AI as an unchecked, soulless imitator.Degrades effortOthers, like London-based film critic Shaurya Thapa, acknowledges that AI is here to stay, but urges people not to forget the sheer time and effort required to create traditional hand-drawn animation. He cites The Glassworker by Pakistani animator Usman Riaz as an example of Ghibli’s influence channelled the right way — through meticulously crafted human effort, not shortcuts.







