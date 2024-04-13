Get Set For Hobbidays This Year

When the demands of daily life often take precedence, the concept of ‘hobbiday’ emerges as a celebration of leisure and hobbies.

This 2024 trend, gaining popularity globally has found a special place in the hearts of people

in India. Hobbiday, a portmanteau of ‘hobby’ and ‘holiday,’ encourages individuals to indulge in their favourite pastimes and interests. Hobbiday activities encompass a variety of options like baking, crafts, mixology, gardening, painting, cooking, photography, stargazing, pottery, and trekking to name a few things. Depending on the hobby, travellers can pick a destination that facilitates their chosen activity.

Core Value Connection

Snigdha Mishra, a psychologist and founder of Lifesurfers Wellness Foundation says, “This serves as a way of connecting to the core values and adds meaning to life. Hobbiday acts as a break from the mundane. And when you make an addition of a skill or hobby through these holidays, it stays with you for a longer time as these are immersive and experiential holidays.” She adds that it helps you lighten your spirit and build the perspective of letting go of the burdens of meeting like-minded new people and building those kinds of nurtured relationships.

Nikhil Krishnan, CEO of Akbar Online Booking Co. Pvt. Ltd says, “Travellers now prioritise what truly matters to them. Destination choices are now planned thoughtfully, allowing them to enjoy and relax. They indulge in meaningful experiences that create a positive impact, cherish moments spent with loved ones, and seek wellness activities that extend beyond the checkout time.”

Artistic Breaks

India has a rich cultural heritage, and many hobbiday enthusiasts use their free time to engage in seeking artistic pleasure through art and craft. Whether it’s the intricate art of Madhubani painting in Bihar, the vibrant Warli art in Maharashtra, or learning pottery in Dharamshala, navigating vacations around artistic retreats is calming and joyous. Hobbiday becomes an occasion to delve into these artistic pursuits, fostering a sense of

community building. Nikhil shares that many guests no longer simply desire basic accommodations. “They now anticipate a customised

and smooth experience from

the initial stages of searching for a hotel. These expectations are frequently shaped by their online interactions and past hotel experiences.”

Culinary Delights

Food is an integral part of Indian culture, and hobbiday often revolve around culinary pursuits. From experimenting with regional recipes to learning the art of making traditional sweets and savouries, individuals take this time to hone their culinary skills. Cooking classes and learning mixology have become popular hobbiday activities, bringing people together through the shared love of

food. Several star hotels and resorts in Mumbai and other popular tourist hotspots like Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan and Puducherry let their guests indulge in a culinary experience with their chefs.

Taha Uddin and his family stayed at The Pratap Mahal, Ajmer, but the cooking experience of Taha with executive chef Parmeshwar and assistant chef Narayan made his stay even more memorable. He says, “The hospitality and the beauty of the Aravalli Range led us to a wonderful cooking experience. Despite the big gas (chullahs) and oversized saucepans, it was all enjoyable with the help of the cordial staff. It not only allowed us to savour the flavours of our family recipe but also added a dash of spice to our vacation.”

Wellness Retreats

As awareness about health and wellness grows, many Indians use hobbiday to focus on their physical and mental well-being. Yoga and spiritual retreats, trekking expeditions, forest bathing and nature walks are just a few examples of how people in India celebrate hobbiday by embracing a healthier lifestyle. These activities not only promote fitness but also provide a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Manak Singh, caretaker of The Mirage, Himachal Pradesh says it isn’t just about the stay in a boutique hotel. “The experience gravitates people into building community and feeling connected with the inner self and with nature. It is more for people who wish to indulge in self-care through dance, theatre, and art retreats. These retreats allow people to recharge themselves from the busy and chaotic life that they live back at home.” The Mirage has been home to several artists since partition. It offers yoga lessons, theatre and dance retreats, guided nature walks and hikes, movie nights under the stars, clay moulding and pottery sessions etc.

Enigmatic Experiences

Nerds and geeks shouldn’t feel left out. For any person who seeks joy in learning about the culture and heritage of a place, cultural and village/local tours are perfect to churn their mind with knowledge and wisdom. There are resorts in Kanha, Madhya Pradesh that arrange various outdoor activities such as jungle safaris, elephant back rides, wildlife movies, tribal dances, bird watching and even a tour to Mocha Village in Kanha National Park. Nikhil says, “Embracing these travel hobbies does enhance the joy of exploration. Especially during long-term journeys, these hobbies can contribute to maintaining your sanity.”

As hobbiday gain momentum, it serves as a reminder that amidst the hustle of daily life, there’s always room for celebrating the things that make us happy and fulfilled.

