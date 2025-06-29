Get Saucy & Go Dipping

Sauces and dips are a perfect pairing for any kind of food. No wonder dips and sauces have become a must-have on tables at home and restaurants. They enhance flavours and add zing to various dishes, from snacks to main courses to desserts. The right dipping sauce can elevate any meal.

Due to global culinary trends, the variety in the dipping sauce market is growing. Today, traditional regional recipes are being revisited and also innovated with new ingredients to cater to health-conscious consumers. Vegan and probiotic-rich dips are gaining popularity as they’re both flavourful and functional. Many chefs and home cooks are also creating ready-to-cook spreads and dips using exotic herbs and spices, from mint, cheese, curd, garlic, mango, mustards, to fiery BBQ sauce.

Dips vs Sauce

One can pair dips and sauces with a wrap, pasta, pizza, burger, salad, sandwich, fried rice, stir fry, cookies, cakes and ice cream too. Dips and sauces might seem interchangeable, but they each have their delicious purpose. “Dips are thicker and made for sharing — meant to be scooped, dunked, or spread — adding a fun element to snacks and starters. Sauces are smoother, poured or drizzled to bring depth and moisture to a dish, when cooking or on the plate. What used to be niche accompaniments have now become pantry essentials — whether it’s peri-peri mayo on fries or beetroot hummus with crackers or cucumber mint dip with spicy snacks, wraps, or chocolate dips served with brioche bites. There is creativity in how restaurants and home cooks are experimenting, often blending Indian tradition with global flair,” says Balasundaram Murugesan, Founder, Chef and Director at Anthara French and American Bakery, Bangalore.

Chutneys Dips

Chutneys are rooted in regional identity, seasonal produce, and Ayurveda. Chutneys have been an integral part of our meals, whether it’s the fresh mint-coriander chutney, sweet tamarind-jaggery, or the nutty coconut chutney. “With the influence of global cuisine and easy access to international ingredients, the term ‘dip’ has found its place in modern Indian dining. The essence remains the same, to complement and elevate food, the presentation and technique have evolved. Dips are a natural progression of the chutney. Retaining the Indian flavours, we express them with a contemporary, global twist, using ingredients like wasabi, truffle oil, or smoked barbecue in a hung curd base. The shift from chutney to dip is about reinterpreting them for today’s global table's palate, while being rooted in Indian culinary identity,” says Chef Ashish Verma, Masala Synergy, Gurugram.

Burst Of Flavour

Herb-based sauces made with mint, curry leaves, coriander and Basil as a dipping condiment enrich the dish. “Sauces are not mere dipping condiments, they can be used to marinate fish, paneer, prawns, chicken, tofu, boiled eggs, mutton and grilled veggies. For example, mint sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup and kasundi enhance the flavour of marinated fish. Basil sauce, tamarind sauces can also be used in pickles, like instant cabbage pickle includes Chilli sauce. Tamarind sauce, ketchup, Mustard Sauce (kasundi) and chilly sauce are a must in the kitchen today to add a sweet, sour, spicy zest,” says Vidyalakshmi, a food blogger from Chennai who also runs her cooking channel on YouTube.

Global Cuisine

Global diners are leaning toward authentic yet adaptable condiments, and so Indian chutneys shine. They work as Marinades, dressings, dips, and sandwich spreads. They are also vegan, gluten-free options made with superfoods, which go well with wellness trends. Probiotics are helpful for spicy food, and yoghurt-based dips provide that balance. “Fruity sauces like mango-chilli glaze and tamarind-date chutney satisfy sweet cravings minus refined sugar. Nut oil, avocado, or roasted veggie plant-based emulsions are popular. Younger diners prefer Asian soy-ginger glazes, Mexican salsas, Korean gochujang, Middle Eastern tahini-yoghurt, and Indian chutneys, so modern cuisine has adapted to include these global flavours. Today, the focus is on harmony in flavour, moisture, texture, and appearance. Miso-garlic aioli and creamy mustard-dill sauces are examples of sauces that enhance a dish’s overall perception,” says Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder of Mulk, Miniyaturk & SJI Gourmet.

Dips & Desserts

Dessert dips are becoming a sweet staple at parties and café menus. People love dipping cookies, churros, or fruit into chocolate ganache or fruit curds. Gen Z prefers customizable bite-sized desserts, and dessert dips fit that need perfectly. Chefs now serve amazing dips, such as mascarpone-thyme for biscotti or strawberry-rose compotes. These dips enrich the aesthetic of plated desserts and also sell well in retail jars, making them great for social media,” adds Surri.

Today, sauces and dips have evolved into a vital part of the dining experience, more than just side condiments; they reveal creativity, cultural fusion, and nutritious innovations.

Simply irresistible

Wasabi Hung Curd Dip

(Courtesy: Chef Ashish Verma)

Ingredients:

• Hung Curd — 200 g

• Wasabi Paste — 1 tsp

• Lemon Juice — 1 tsp

• Salt — to taste

• Crushed Black Pepper — ¼ tsp

• Honey — ½ tsp

• Olive oil — 1 tsp (for smoothness)

Method

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk the hung curd till creamy.

2. Then mix wasabi paste, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and honey

3. Drizzle olive oil. Chill before serving.

4.. Pair it with Tandoori Chicken Wings, Vacuum Fried Vegetables.

Cajun Spice Mayonnaise with hung Yoghurt

(Courtesy: Chef Balasundaram Murugesan)

Ingredients:

• ½ cup hung curd

• ½ tsp garlic powder

• ½ tsp onion powder

• ½ tsp paprika

• ¼ tsp dried oregano

• ¼ tsp dried thyme

• ¼ tsp black pepper

• 1 tsp lemon juice

· Salt to taste

· 1 tsp olive oil (optional)

Instructions:

1. Whisk the hung curd until smooth.

2. Add in all the spices, lemon juice, and salt.

3. Add olive oil if you prefer a silkier finish.

4. Chill it and use as a sandwich spread, dip for fries, or drizzle over grilled veggies.

Ember Kissed Tomato Medjool Date Relish (Courtesy: Chef Ishijyot Surri)

Ingredients:

• 3 ripe tomatoes

• 4 Medjool dates, pitted

• 1 dry red chilli

• 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp vinegar

• 1 tsp jaggery

• Salt as per taste

• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika (optional)

Instructions:

1. Roast tomatoes and red chilli until charred.

2. Blend with soaked dates, cumin, jaggery, vinegar, and paprika. Simmer for 5 minutes

3. Cool and use as a dip with bread and nachos.

Basil sauce

(Courtesy: Vidyalakshmi, food blogger)

• 1/2 Cup Basil leaves, chopped

• 1/4 Cup Spring Onion chopped

• 1/4 Cup Shallots (sambhar onion)

• 1 whole garlic, peeled

• 1 Tbsp Peppercorns

• 5 Ripe Red Chillies

• 4 Tbsp Black Bean Sauce or Soya Sauce

• 2 Tbsp corn flour powder

• 1/4 Tsp Pepper Powder

• Salt to taste

• 1/4 Cup Sesame Oil

Instructions

1. Grind in a mixer garlic, chillies, pepper and shallots into a coarse paste. Add greens and corn flour to create a coarse paste. Reserve.

2. Heat a wok with sesame oil, add the ground paste to the oil and fry. Add black bean sauce or soya sauce, fry until the oil surfaces on the sauce, and add salt as per taste.

3. Bottle the sauce once it cools and serve with cutlets or French fries.