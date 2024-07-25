Gen-Z’s Newaversion To Fe(men)ism

Everyone benefits in a gender-equal society, but many from the Gen-Z feel that feminism has gone a bit too far. A recent survey conducted by IPSOS, a multinational market research and consulting firm on International Women’s Day throws a curveball into our understanding of Gen-Z’s relationship with feminism. Hyped as the most progressive generation, the study reveals a surprising finding: 60% of young men, surveyed in 31 countries, perceive feminism as potentially detrimental to society. This seemingly contradictory trend demands exploration, especially considering the Internet's role in shaping their views and the rise of social awareness around gender equality.

Shedding light on the negative perception towards feminism among the Gen-Z, Vibhuti Patel, a retired professor from the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, states, “A male child is born with some privileges that they do not want to give up as they grow up. It’s as simple as that. On the other hand, a woman has to be a multi-tasker and resourceful to the family in more ways than a man is expected to be.”

Fight for Equality

What started as a fight for equality for women, with the first organized protest held in the mid-19th century, soon took the concept of intersectionality under its wings and spoke for people from all kinds of marginalized groups in terms of race, gender, religion, sexuality, etc.

On the one hand, this evolution made feminism an umbrella term for a wide range of movements of resistance against discrimination, but on the other its sense of meaning became blurred. The question of feminism’s necessity arose because a broader concept of equality, egalitarianism, already existed.

Nikhil Taneja, former CEO of Yuvaa, and founder cum podcaster of Be a Man Yaar!, a talk show where influencers and celebrities discuss men’s mental health, says “In urban areas, many women encountered ideas of feminism and independence. This exposure fostered a sense of sisterhood and challenged traditional gender roles. With newfound autonomy, they became less reliant on men for financial security, emotional support, and external validation

Social Media Influence

Social media is a double-edged sword for feminism. It amplifies important movements like #MeToo, giving women a voice on issues like workplace harassment. On the other hand, it provides a platform for controversial figures like Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, businessman cum influencer to promote his misogynistic views. Fauzia Chowdhary, a double major (Sociology/Political Science) student with a Master’s in Gender Studies says, “Influencers often use their reach to raise awareness, challenge stereotypes, and promote inclusivity, which can broaden understanding and foster dialogue among younger audiences. Personally, it has influenced my views by exposing me to different viewpoints and experiences that I might not have encountered otherwise, encouraging me to reflect and engage critically with feminist issues.”

Speaking about the flip side of social media, Taneja states, “The influence of figures like Andrew Tate makes men view feminism as a dirty word. Hence the contempt.” What underlying factors contribute to the growing anti-feminist sentiment among some men and women? Taneja elaborates that since men miss out on building offline connections, they lack people and communities with whom they can be vulnerable. Seeing female friendships blossom in both online and offline settings along with having suppressed emotions, makes many men despise feminism.

Dr. Sangeeta Desai, a visiting faculty at Sophia Centre for Women's Studies & Development in Mumbai, says, “Many Gen-Z kids, especially those raised in urban cities experience a privileged life. Hence, they fail to see issues of gender inequality and orthodox practices that are carried out in rural areas. They refuse to see outside the lens of their sheltered life.” Desai recalls a survey she conducted on girls in Mumbai’s slum dwellings which revealed that 51% of them didn’t change their sanitary napkins due to inadequate disposal facilities in their schools and the general taboo towards menstruation at home. “Thus, we need feminism and sensitivity towards lesser privileged sections of our society,” she explains.

'MISS'ed Representation

What do folks from Generation-Z have to say? A final-year law student, Devanshi Shah says, “Feminism seeks equal rights for all genders. It’s misconstrued as women demanding privileges when in reality, they desire equal recognition.” Rohan Singh, (name changed) a first-year media student from Delhi says he does not find feminism problematic but considers its depiction in media as flawed. “When I see movies and TV shows portray excessive smoking, blatant man-hating, and an unhealthy obsession with sex as feminism, I find that troublesome” adds Singh. For Chowdhary however, feminism has been incredibly empowering. “It has encouraged me to challenge stereotypes, seek my ambitions confidently, and fostered a sense of solidarity and community, reminding me that I’m not alone in my struggles and aspirations,” she says.

Loose Ends

While feminism has always been a benevolent movement, it has often been misunderstood and unfairly stereotyped. “There is a hesitation to identify as a feminist because some people label the movement as being radical or anti-men, while others may not fully understand what feminism truly stands for — gender equality and empowerment,” says Chowdhary. Patel points out that feminism has still not made it to the textbooks of school children. “Youngsters only gain a full-fledged understanding of feminism when they reach college. Moreover, gender studies courses face low enrolment, particularly among male students.” This creates a distorted perception of feminism.

Desai says there is a need to understand feminism in the Indian context. “Whenever we speak about feminism, our attention turns towards the West. There is a gap in understanding how feminist movements have occurred in India.” As per Desai, the contributions of women like Tarabai Shinde (19th Century activist), Savitribai Phule (one of the first female teachers) are often overlooked. The journey towards a truly equitable society demands a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of feminism. To fully flourish, it must deeply engage with the Indian context, incorporating intersectionality and addressing men's mental health. Inclusive spaces and a focus on the experiences of all genders are essential for its progress.

